MENAFN - GetNews)"A roofing contractor meets with a homeowner outside a residential property in Titusville, FL.“A lot of homeowners have a story about a contractor who did work after a storm and then was impossible to reach a few months later,” said a representative for Thomas Roofing and Repair Inc.“Having a real office in the community, not just a truck and a phone number, makes a difference when something needs to be addressed down the road.”"Thomas Roofing and Repair, a roofing company in Titusville, FL, reports renewed homeowner interest in local, established contractors following seasonal storm activity along Florida's Space Coast.

Titusville, FL - October 23, 2026 - Roofing company in Titusville, FL is becoming the preferred choice for homeowners who favor established local businesses over out-of-state contractors that arrive after storm events, according to local service trends this fall.

Industry observers describe a recurring pattern in coastal Florida communities, where traveling repair crews, sometimes referred to as storm chasers, canvass neighborhoods after major weather events offering fast repairs, then leave the area once demand slows, often without a local office, a permanent license address, or a way for homeowners to reach them if a warranty issue arises later.

Brevard County's continued population growth, driven in part by expanding activity at Kennedy Space Center and Port Canaveral, has brought more new residents and more housing stock to the Titusville area, increasing the number of homeowners researching a roofing company in Titusville, F L for the first time.

Local industry representatives recommend that homeowners verify a few basic details before hiring any roofing contractor: a permanent local business address, a valid Florida contractor license number, manufacturer backed certifications, and a documented history of completed projects in the immediate service area rather than a presence that appeared only after a recent storm.

Thomas Roofing and Repair, licensed under Florida License #CCC1333138, has operated a dedicated office in Titusville serving Brevard County, and reports that interest tied to roofing company in Titusville searches has grown alongside the area's broader population increase.

“A lot of homeowners have a story about a contractor who did work after a storm and then was impossible to reach a few months later,” said a representative for Thomas Roofing and Repair“Having a real office in the community, not just a truck and a phone number, makes a difference when something needs to be addressed down the road.”

The company's Blue Shield Loyalty Program, which includes a seven year workmanship warranty and free annual inspections, is cited by company representatives as an example of the type of long term support that depends on a contractor maintaining a permanent local presence rather than operating on a short term basis.

Homeowners in Titusville, Cocoa, Rockledge, Melbourne and Palm Bay can review current service details through Thomas Roofing and Repai, which serves residential and commercial properties across Brevard County and the greater Central Florida region.

As Brevard County's growth continues, local industry observers expect homeowner emphasis on contractor permanence and accountability to remain a factor in roofing decisions through the next storm season.

ABOUT THOMAS ROOFING AND REPAIR

Thomas Roofing and Repair is a family owned roofing contractor headquartered in Orlando, Florida, serving homeowners and businesses across Central Florida since 2018, with a dedicated office serving Brevard County from Titusville. The company provides residential and commercial roofing services including repair, replacement, installation and storm damage restoration under Florida License #CCC1333138. Thomas Roofing and Repair is a CertainTeed ShingleMaster Certified and Owens Corning Preferred Contractor with more than 690 Google reviews across its three Central Florida locations. More information is available at thomasroofingandrepair.