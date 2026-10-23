MENAFN - GetNews)"A licensed roofing contractor reviews certifications and inspection findings with a homeowner in Orlando, FL.“Homeowners are asking more questions before they hire anyone to work on their roof, and that is a good thing,” said a representative for Thomas Roofing and Repair Inc.“Licensing and manufacturer certifications exist for a reason, and we encourage every homeowner to verify them before any contract is signed.”"Thomas Roofing and Repair, a roofing company in Orlando, FL, reports increased homeowner interest in licensed, certified contractors ahead of peak storm season.

Orlando, FL - October 23, 2026 - Thomas Roofing and Repair, a roofing company in Orlando, FL, reports increased homeowner interest in licensed, certified contractors ahead of peak storm season.

Homeowners across Orlando, Florida, are placing greater emphasis on contractor credentials when selecting a roofing company, according to local service trends heading into the final months of 2026.

Industry observers note that homeowners increasingly research licensing, insurance, manufacturer certifications and online reviews before scheduling a roof inspection or repair, a shift driven in part by past storm seasons that exposed gaps between licensed contractors and unlicensed repair crews.

Common factors Orlando homeowners now consider when choosing a roofing company include state contractor licensing, manufacturer backed certifications such as CertainTeed ShingleMaster or Owens Corning Preferred Contractor status, Better Business Bureau accreditation, and a documented history of completed local projects.

Several Central Florida homeowners researching a roofing company in Orlando, FL have cited manufacturer certifications and third party review counts as deciding factors before signing a contract.

Thomas Roofing and Repair, licensed under Florida License #CCC1333138, holds CertainTeed ShingleMaster Certified and Owens Corning Preferred Contractor status, is BBB Accredited, is recognized as a Google Guaranteed business, and holds membership with the Florida Roofing, Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors Association (FRSA). The company has also been named a HAAG Certified Inspector provider for storm and hail damage assessment.

The company has also earned more than 690 Google reviews across its three Central Florida locations in Orlando, Holly Hill and Titusville, a volume local industry trackers say reflects sustained customer satisfaction rather than a short term marketing push.

The company reports that service requests tied to roofing company in Orlando searches have remained steady across Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Polk and Lake Counties throughout the fall season.

“Homeowners are asking more questions before they hire anyone to work on their roof, and that is a good thing,” said a representative for Thomas Roofing and Repair“Licensing and manufacturer certifications exist for a reason, and we encourage every homeowner to verify them before any contract is signed.”

Florida's licensing requirements for roofing contractors include state certification, liability insurance and adherence to local building codes, which can vary by county. Homeowners are encouraged to confirm a contractor's license number directly through the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation before beginning any roofing project. Industry data suggests that homeowners who confirm contractor credentials before hiring report fewer project disputes and callback issues after installation or repair work is completed.

Additional information about licensed roofing services in the Orlando area is available through Thomas Roofing and Repair which serves residential and commercial properties across Central Florida.

As the 2026 storm season winds down, industry trends suggest homeowner interest in verified, certified roofing companies will continue through the start of next year's severe weather season.

ABOUT THOMAS ROOFING AND REPAIR

Thomas Roofing and Repair is a family owned roofing contractor headquartered in Orlando, Florida, serving homeowners and businesses across Central Florida since 2018. The company provides residential and commercial roofing services including repair, replacement, installation and storm damage restoration under Florida License #CCC1333138. Thomas Roofing and Repair is a CertainTeed ShingleMaster Certified and Owens Corning Preferred Contractor with more than 690 Google reviews across its three Central Florida locations. More information is available at thomasroofingandrepair.