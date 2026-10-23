Spartan Fire Protection Adds First Aid And AED Services In Houston, TX

MENAFN - GetNews)"Wall-mounted AED and first aid cabinet installed in a Houston commercial facility as part of Spartan Fire Protection's new workplace safety partnership with Total Workplace Safety."Spartan Fire Protection has partnered with Total Workplace Safety (TWS) to offer first aid cabinet service and AED programs to its Houston-area commercial customers, with TWS serving as the exclusive AED partner for Spartan's client base.

HOUSTON, TX - October 23, 2026 - Spartan Fire Protection, a family-owned, Licensed Kidde Dealer serving commercial properties across Greater Houston, today announced a new partnership with Total Workplace Safety (TWS) to bring first aid cabinet service and AED programs to its customers. The partnership gives Houston businesses access to First Aid and AED Services in Houston, T, through Spartan's existing fire and life safety relationship. The partnership also positions TWS as the exclusive AED partner for Spartan Fire customers in Greater Houston.

Under the new program, customers can access flat-rate first aid cabinet inspections and restocking, replacement of used or expired supplies, AED sales and placement guidance, AED inspections and ongoing maintenance, and battery and electrode pad monitoring. Customers also have access to a complimentary Readiness Assessment to help identify depleted supplies, batteries or pads nearing expiration, and ways to simplify an existing program. The goal, according to both companies, is a simpler way for Houston businesses to manage workplace first aid and AED readiness.

"Our customers already count on us to keep their fire alarm and life safety systems ready," said Chris Knehr, owner of Spartan Fire Protection. "Adding a dedicated first aid and AED partner means we can extend that same readiness to another part of workplace safety, without asking our customers to manage a second vendor relationship."

The new program reflects a two local specialists model. Spartan remains the fire and life safety provider for its customers, while TWS serves as its dedicated first aid and AED partner, with responsive local service and straightforward pricing. Spartan Fire customers interested in the program are referred directly to TWS, which handles the complimentary Readiness Assessment, flat-rate first aid service, and AED maintenance program. The program supports single location businesses as well as companies managing multiple facilities across the Houston area.

The flat-rate first aid service is designed to remove the unpredictability that often comes with cabinet restocking, offering predictable pricing, routine inspections and restocking, and documented service visits rather than surprise refill invoices. No unnecessary products, no confusing invoices. The AED portion of the program covers the full lifecycle of a workplace AED, from initial sales and placement guidance through routine inspections, battery monitoring, and electrode pad monitoring, with replacement supplies and program documentation provided at every visit. Readiness, verified.

Spartan Fire Protection has served Greater Houston for more than ten years and holds Licensed Kidde Dealer status for its commercial fire alarm systems. The company maintains a 4.9 star rating across nearly 200 Google reviews. In addition to the new first aid and AED program, Spartan's existing services include commercial fire alarm systems, fire extinguisher inspection and service, fire pump and tank maintenance, backflow preventer testing, and 24/7 UL-listed monitoring, all delivered by certified local technicians. Spartan's commercial customers include facility managers, general contractors, multi-tenant property owners, and healthcare and education facilities throughout the region. Spartan serves businesses throughout Greater Houston, including Katy, Sugar Land, Cypress, Pasadena, and more than twenty-five additional communities. The expanded service lineup is available immediately to new and existing Spartan customers throughout the area.

Houston businesses interested in Spartan's first aid and AED service can find the company's Google Business Profile for additional details, or contact Spartan directly to learn more. For businesses already relying on Spartan for commercial fire alarm systems, fire extinguisher compliance, backflow preventer testing, or fire pump service, the addition of first aid and AED support means workplace safety needs can now be addressed through a single, locally based provider.

Businesses interested in the complimentary Readiness Assessment, or in learning more about Spartan Fire Protection' new first aid and AED program, can contact the company directly at (713) 955-4405 or....

About Spartan Fire Protection

Spartan Fire Protection (SFP) is a family-owned, full-service fire protection company serving Greater Houston and surrounding areas. A Licensed Kidde Dealer with over 10 years of experience, Spartan specializes in the design, installation, repair, inspection, and 24/7 monitoring of commercial and residential fire protection systems, all delivered with code-compliant precision and Spartan-grade reliability. Ranked #1 in Houston by BusinessRate (Best of 2025) and voted Best of Texas in Fire Protection in the 2026 Best of Texas Awards.