Roof Repair In Orlando, FL Sees Rising Demand As Storm Season Continues

MENAFN - GetNews)"A roofing contractor repairs storm damaged shingles on a residential roof in Orlando, FL.“We are seeing more homeowners reach out as soon as they notice a small leak or a few missing shingles, rather than waiting for the problem to grow,” said a representative for Thomas Roofing and Repair“Addressing repair issues early is almost always less disruptive and less costly than waiting until storm season causes further damage.”"Thomas Roofing and Repair reports a rise in calls for roof repair in Orlando, FL, as homeowners address storm wear, aging shingles and minor leaks before the next weather system arrives.

Orlando, FL - October 23, 2026 - Roof repair in Orlando, FL is seeing increased demand as homeowners deal with seasonal storms and aging roofing materials common in Central Florida neighborhoods built in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Local roofing contractors report that minor leaks, cracked or lifted shingles and flashing issues are the most common repair calls this fall, often surfacing after Central Florida's summer rain and wind patterns stress older roof systems that have not been inspected in several years.

Common indicators that a roof may need repair include granule loss visible in gutters, shingles that appear cupped or curled, soft spots on the roof deck, staining on interior ceilings and daylight visible through attic boards. Central Florida's combination of high humidity, intense UV exposure and seasonal wind events accelerates wear on these components compared to drier climates.

The pattern is consistent across Central Florida's Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Polk and Lake County communities, where many residential roofs installed in the past two decades are approaching the midpoint of their expected lifespan.

Many Orlando homeowners are now scheduling roof repair in Orlando, FL services earlier in the season rather than waiting until a small leak becomes a larger, more costly repair.

Industry data shows that catching roof damage early typically costs less than addressing it after interior water damage occurs. Licensed Florida contractors note that shingle lifting, nail pops and damaged flashing around chimneys and vents are frequently missed during routine homeowner inspections, which is why professional assessment is becoming a more common first step for Central Florida property owners.

Thomas Roofing and Repair, licensed under Florida License #CCC1333138 and headquartered in Orlando, has seen a similar pattern in service requests tied to roof repair in Orlando across the Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Polk and Lake County service area.

“We are seeing more homeowners reach out as soon as they notice a small leak or a few missing shingles, rather than waiting for the problem to grow,” said a representative for Thomas Roofing and Repair“Addressing repair issues early is almost always less disruptive and less costly than waiting until storm season causes further damage.”

The company's HAAG Certified Inspector credential supports its storm and hail damage assessment process, which documents roof conditions before repair work begins. Thomas Roofing and Repair does not negotiate insurance settlements on behalf of homeowners and instead focuses on documentation and repair work, maintaining a clear distinction between contractor services and public adjuster services.

Homeowners in the Orlando area can review current roof repair service details through Thomas Roofing and Repair, which serves residential and commercial properties across Central Florida.

As Central Florida moves further into its fall weather pattern, industry observers expect repair related service calls to remain elevated through the end of the year, particularly in neighborhoods with roofs more than fifteen years old.

ABOUT THOMAS ROOFING AND REPAIR

Thomas Roofing and Repair. is a family owned roofing contractor headquartered in Orlando, Florida, serving homeowners and businesses across Central Florida since 2018. The company provides residential and commercial roofing services including repair, replacement, installation and storm damage restoration under Florida License #CCC1333138. Thomas Roofing and Repair is a CertainTeed ShingleMaster Certified and Owens Corning Preferred Contractor with more than 690 Google reviews across its three Central Florida locations. More information is available at thomasroofingandrepair.