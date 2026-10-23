MENAFN - GetNews)"A completed residential inground swimming pool in a Central Florida backyard, featuring a tanning ledge, shallow step entry and an attached spa. R & R Swimming Pools, a family-owned company serving Lake County since 1985, builds fiberglass pools as an authorized Latham dealer and custom gunite concrete pools for homeowners in The Villages, FL and surrounding communities."Pool builders in The Villages, FL: R & R Swimming Pools, an authorized Latham dealer, builds fiberglass and gunite concrete pools for Lake County homeowners.

The Villages, FL - October 23, 2026 - Pool builders in The Villages, FL are available through R & R Swimming Pools, a family-owned company that has built fiberglass and concrete inground pools in Central Florida since 1985. The company announced an overview of its pool construction services for The Villages and surrounding Lake County communities, covering both pool types, the construction process, and financing options.

R & R Swimming Pools has completed more than 1,000 concrete and fiberglass pools and spas. The company is an authorized Latham Pools dealer and installer, and it builds custom concrete pools using gunite. Having both options under one roof lets the team explain each pool type to homeowners without favoring one over the other.

Fiberglass Pool Installation

R & R Swimming Pools began as a fiberglass pool installer, and the company continues to install Latham fiberglass pools today. Each shell is manufactured at the factory and delivered to the property. The crew excavates the site, and a crane sets the shell into the excavation. Backfill, plumbing, electrical work, decking and finishing follow. The full project timeline is approximately two to four months, depending on the site and the selected features.

Fiberglass shells have a smooth, non-porous surface, which generally calls for lower ongoing maintenance than concrete. Available layouts include Classic, Modern, Freeform and Roman styles, with options such as built-in steps, tanning ledges and integrated spas. Because shells are pre-formed, dimensions are limited to the available models. Crane access is also required, so the team reviews site access during the design consultation.

Custom Concrete Pool Building

For homeowners who want a fully custom design, R & R Swimming Pools builds gunite concrete pools on site. Concrete shells range from six to twelve inches thick and can be built in nearly any shape, size or depth. This approach supports features such as beach entries, sun shelves, built-in spas, waterfalls, grottos and infinity edges.

Concrete pools have a porous surface that typically requires more ongoing maintenance and additional chemical attention during the first weeks after filling. The full project timeline is approximately four to six months. The company manages the process in-house, from design planning and engineering to excavation, gunite application, plumbing, electrical work, tile, coping, interior finish and a final walkthrough.

Planning, Permits and Warranty

R & R Swimming Pools handles permitting and engineering for its projects. Both fiberglass and concrete pools are covered by a limited lifetime warranty on the pool shell. In Central Florida, the two pool types are similarly priced, so the decision often depends on design goals, maintenance preferences and site conditions rather than cost alone. Homeowners can also review the company's business profile for pool builders in The Villages on Google Maps.

Financing and Free Quotes

The company offers financing through Lyon Financial, its primary lender, and Viking Capital. Homeowners can request a free custom quote and design consultation by phone or through the company website.

“Many homeowners in The Villages area are deciding between fiberglass and concrete, and the right answer depends on the property and how the family plans to use the pool,” said a spokesperson for R & R Swimming Pools.“We build both, so we can walk through the trade-offs honestly and help each homeowner choose the option that fits.”

About R & R Swimming Pools

R & R Swimming Pools is a family-owned pool building company serving Central Florida since 1985. The company builds fiberglass and custom concrete inground pools and has completed more than 1,000 pools and spas across Lake County, including The Villages, Clermont, Mount Dora, Leesburg, Eustis and Fruitland Park. As an authorized Latham Pools dealer, it offers fiberglass models alongside fully custom concrete designs. Its mission is to guide homeowners through every step, from design consultation to final walkthrough.