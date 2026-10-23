Fire Alarm Monitoring In Golden, CO Now Available From Pre Action Fire

MENAFN - GetNews)"Fire alarm monitoring in Golden, CO: a technician checks a fire alarm control panel in the lobby of a renovated brick commercial building. "Golden has historic downtown buildings, university facilities and newer commercial sites, and every one needs a fire alarm system that is connected, tested and documented," said Ernesto Flores, founder of Pre Action Fire, Inc. The company offers 24/7 monitoring with NICET-certified technicians. Image for illustrative purposes."Fire alarm monitoring in Golden, CO is now available through Pre Action Fire, Inc., with NICET-certified technicians, UL-listed monitoring that meets NFPA 72 standards and 24/7 availability for historic and modern commercial properties.

Denver, CO - October 23, 2026 - Fire alarm monitoring in Golden, CO is now available through Pre Action Fire, Inc., a family-owned fire protection company serving the Denver metro and Front Range. The service provides Golden property owners, facility managers and building operators with 24/7 monitoring of fire alarm systems, backed by NICET-certified technicians and UL-listed monitoring solutions that meet NFPA 72 standards.

Golden, the Jefferson County seat, combines a historic downtown along Washington Avenue, the Colorado School of Mines campus area, light industrial sites and commercial properties along the Highway 6 corridor at the base of the Front Range foothills. That mix means fire alarm systems in the city vary widely in age and design. A renovated brick building downtown may rely on a retrofitted system, while a newer office or warehouse may use current addressable equipment, and each one still needs a reliable connection to a monitoring center.

Monitoring is especially relevant after hours. University and downtown buildings may be unoccupied on evenings, weekends and academic breaks, and industrial sites may have limited overnight staffing. A monitored system sends the signal to a staffed monitoring center rather than depending on someone being on site, which removes a common gap in building fire protection.

Older and mixed-age buildings can present monitoring challenges. Equipment may have been added in phases, communication paths may have changed over the years, and system records may be incomplete. Pre Action Fire, Inc. addresses this by integrating monitoring with existing hardware where possible and by documenting system status, test results and any deficiencies found during inspection. Retrofits and upgrades are available for systems that need to be brought up to current code requirements.

Once a system is connected, the monitoring process follows a set sequence. When a smoke detector, heat detector, duct detector, pull station or other initiating device activates, the signal is received through high-speed monitoring networks that provide real-time alerts and detailed system status reporting. The monitoring center then notifies emergency services. Technical support and dispatch protocols are in place 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, including nights, weekends and holidays.

"Golden has historic downtown buildings, university facilities and newer commercial sites, and every one of them needs a fire alarm system that is connected, tested and documented," said Ernesto Flores, founder of Pre Action Fire, Inc. "Our approach is to pair monitoring with inspections and maintenance so that Golden property owners know their system will report when it needs to."

NFPA 72, the National Fire Alarm and Signaling Code, covers how fire alarm systems are installed, tested, maintained and monitored. Pre Action Fire, Inc. is a member of the National Fire Protection Association and is licensed and compliant with Colorado State Fire Marshal requirements. Inspection documentation outlines system conditions, operational performance and any recommended corrective actions, giving owners a clear record to share with insurers or the authority having jurisdiction during code reviews.

The Golden service supports commercial property owners, building owners and facility managers, general and electrical contractors, building engineers, industrial and warehouse sites, multi-tenant office buildings, and educational and healthcare facilities. Pre Action Fire, Inc. also provides customized solutions for tenant finishes and new construction, with systems designed to meet unique building requirements while maintaining the building's appearance.

Components covered under monitoring and inspection include manual pull stations, horns and strobes, smoke and heat detectors, duct detectors, annunciator panels, tamper switches, main fire alarm control panels and carbon monoxide detectors. Monitoring works alongside sprinkler systems, fire extinguishers and emergency exits so that the building's protection is reviewed as a whole rather than device by device.

The company also provides fire sprinkler installation, fire suppression systems including pre-action systems, fire safety inspections, NFPA compliance inspections, fire extinguisher inspections, backflow inspections, fire pump inspections, fire system certification and emergency fire protection. Golden property managers who need directions or contact details can find fire alarm monitoring in Golden on the company's Google Maps listing.

Pre Action Fire, Inc. has served the Denver metro area since 2009 from its office at 2921 W 38th Ave in Denver. Same-day services are available, along with 24-hour emergency fire protection response, for both commercial and residential customers, with a primary focus on commercial properties. Golden property owners who want to review an existing monitoring arrangement, or plan monitoring for a new or upgraded system, can contact the company using the details below.

About Pre Action Fire, Inc.

Pre Action Fire, Inc. is a family-owned fire protection company based in Denver, Colorado, founded in 2009. The company designs, installs, inspects, services and monitors fire alarm, sprinkler and suppression systems for commercial and residential properties across the Denver metro and Front Range, with NICET-certified technicians and 24/7 availability. Its mission is to be a reliable fire protection company by delivering compliant, customer-first fire detection and life safety systems.