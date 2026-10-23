Mold Inspection In Orlando, FL: Quality Mold Solutions Outlines Independent Assessment

MENAFN - GetNews)"A licensed mold assessor checks moisture levels along a baseboard during a residential mold inspection in Orlando, FL. Assessments typically include humidity readings, moisture mapping with handheld meters, thermal imaging for hidden moisture, and a review of the HVAC system. Under Florida Statute 468, mold assessors and remediators must operate as separate licensed entities, and Quality Mold Solutions performs inspection and testing only."Mold inspection in Orlando, FL follows an inspection-only model under Florida Statute 468. Quality Mold Solutions outlines its assessment process, lab testing and 24-hour reporting for Orlando property owners.

Orlando, FL - October 23, 2026 - Mold inspection in Orlando, FL is the focus of a new overview from Quality Mold Solutions, a Florida-licensed mold assessment and testing firm that today outlined how an independent, inspection-only assessment works for property owners.

Florida Statute 468 requires that mold assessors and mold remediators operate as separate licensed entities. The separation is intended to keep the party that identifies a mold problem from profiting from the work needed to fix it. Quality Mold Solutions is structured exclusively as an assessment firm, performs no remediation, and maintains no referral relationships with remediation contractors.

“When a property owner hires a mold inspector in Orlando, the findings should reflect only what was measured and observed,” said Dillon Fralix, owner of Quality Mold Solutions, a Council-Certified Microbial Investigator (CMI) and holder of Florida State Mold Assessor License MRSA3497.“Because we do not remediate, we have no financial interest in the outcome of the assessment. That is the purpose of the separation in Florida law.”

A mold assessment begins with a property walkthrough in which clients are welcome to accompany the inspector. The visit includes analysis of the HVAC system, including the air handler and the return and supply ductwork, along with humidity readings taken with a hygrometer. The EPA identifies an indoor humidity range of 30 to 50 percent as ideal, while readings of 60 percent or higher are considered elevated. Moisture meters are used to map damp areas, and thermal imaging is used to locate hidden moisture and missing insulation.

Testing is typically performed alongside the assessment. Air sampling measures mold spore levels indoors and is always paired with an outdoor control sample for comparison. Swab sampling identifies suspected growth on surfaces. Dust-based ERMI testing analyzes DNA from 36 mold species, and EMMA testing screens for 10 mold species and 16 mycotoxins. Samples are sent to an accredited laboratory, with results returned within 24 to 48 hours.

A written report is delivered within 24 hours of the inspection. It is written in plain English and includes photographs of findings, moisture readings, laboratory results, mold species identification, and spore counts. The inspector is available seven days a week to answer follow-up questions, and the report includes a repair request document tool for real estate agents.

Conditions in Central Florida shape the work. Mold can begin growing within 24 to 48 hours after water damage, and the region's warm temperatures and high humidity keep indoor moisture a recurring concern. The firm's Orlando service area includes neighborhoods such as College Park, Thornton Park, and Audubon Park, where housing stock ranges from mid-century homes to newer condominiums.

Property owners can review the firm's address, hours, services, and public feedback for mold inspection in Orlando on its Google Business Profile, which currently lists 313 reviews with a 5.0 average rating.

Beyond the initial inspection, the firm provides written remediation protocols and post-remediation verification. A protocol sets out instructions for each affected area, containment specifications, and negative air pressure requirements that a remediation contractor follows. After remediation is complete, verification includes a visual assessment, a moisture survey, and laboratory air sampling to confirm the area has returned to Condition 1, the standard for normal fungal ecology. Because the firm has no role in the remediation itself, the verification is independent.

“Orlando property owners often ask who benefits from the results of an inspection,” Fralix said.“Our answer is that the assessment and the remediation are handled by separate parties, as Florida law requires, so the report stands on the data.”

Information about the services, credentials, and service area of Quality Mold Solutions is available on the company website. The service area covers roughly a 50-mile radius of Orlando across Orange, Seminole, Lake, Osceola, Volusia, Polk, and Brevard counties.

About Quality Mold Solutions

Quality Mold Solutions LLC is a Florida-licensed mold assessment and testing firm based in Orlando, Florida, founded in [YEAR]. The company provides mold assessments, air and surface testing, ERMI and EMMA testing, protocol development, post-remediation verification, VOC testing, allergen testing, and water testing. It operates as an inspection-only firm and performs no mold remediation. Its mission is to give property owners across Central Florida objective, laboratory-supported findings.