2026 Icaur International User Summit Opens In Wuhu, Bringing Together Future Classic Design, Customization And User Co-Creation



The 2026 iCAUR International User Summit opened on October 19 in Wuhu, China, under the theme“Classic Never Fades | Make It Yours.”

The iCAUR V25 made its global debut and officially went on sale worldwide. Together with the V23 and V27, it rounds out the V-Series lineup, bringing the Future Classic Design concept to life across a comprehensive product portfolio. Three officially customized V-Series models will enter global markets. At the summit, 20 customized vehicles were showcased, highlighting the creativity of users from different communities and markets.



WUHU, China, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 iCAUR International User Summit opened in Wuhu, China, on October 19, bringing together more than 500 user representatives from around the world, alongside partners and international media. Under the theme“Classic Never Fades | Make It Yours,” the five-day event brings together product experiences, vehicle customization, user stories and ecosystem activities, highlighting how iCAUR connects its design philosophy with the interests and creativity of users around the world.

The summit showcases the iCAUR V25, three officially customized V-Series models, and 20 customized vehicles. Visitors can also explore the iCAUR brand showroom, take part in a smart factory tour, and experience the V-Series through multi-scenario test drives. The event also marks the introduction of iCAUR's first group of Brand Ambassadors and highlights the next phase of its global user engagement initiative, Club Connect. Through these activities, iCAUR brings together three key elements of its brand: Future Classic Design, customization and a growing network of users who help shape the brand's development.







[A Bustling Scene from 2026 iCAUR International User Summit]

Building a Global Brand Through Products and Local Connections

Since its launch, iCAUR has expanded into more than 40 countries and regions worldwide. The V23 has surpassed 100,000 units in cumulative global sales and received the Red Dot Design Award in 2026, while the V27 won the Best Interior Design Award in the Premium Car Category at the 2026 Torino Automotive Design Award (TADA).

These milestones mark an important stage in the brand's international development. As iCAUR continues to expand into new markets, it is also working with local partners to strengthen sales and service networks and build lasting relationships with users.

At the summit, Ronna, CEO of iCAUR International, shared the brand's view that entering a market is only the beginning. Long-term growth comes from understanding users, listening to their ideas and creating experiences that give them more ways to engage with the brand.

iCAUR V25 Expands the V-Series

The iCAUR V25 takes center stage at the summit, further expanding the V-Series alongside the V23 and V27. Built around the brand's Future Classic Design philosophy, the V25 combines a distinctive boxy silhouette and classic round headlights with modern technology and capabilities for a range of driving scenarios.







[iCAUR V25 Global Debut]

At the event, Dr. Su Jun, Vice President of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd., explained the thinking behind the V25 through three principles: restraint, capability and freedom.

The design retains the V-Series' recognizable proportions and signature styling rather than following short-term trends. Its i-SWIFT Agile Handling Platform, Golden REEV powertrain and i-AWD system support a variety of driving conditions, from urban roads to more challenging terrain.

The V25 also leaves room for personalization, with more than 20 ecosystem interfaces. Other features include a 1.8-ton towing capacity, 6 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, 66.4% space efficiency, 41 storage spaces and a body made of 80% high-strength steel.

Together, the V23, V25 and V27 show how Future Classic Design can take different forms across the V-Series, combining a recognizable design identity with modern technology and opportunities for personal expression.

Three Officially Customized Models Showcase Different Personalities

Customization is a key highlight of the summit, with three officially customized V-Series models presented alongside 20 customized vehicles developed with users and partners.

Each of the three officially customized models reflects a different interest and lifestyle. The V23 Forge brings urban individuality to life with a muscular widebody stance and gloss-black accents, while retaining the V23's playful character. The V25 Game Changer celebrates the freedom to play, combining the V25's classic toughness with gaming-inspired details. The V27 Sun Roam draws inspiration from 1980s off-road vehicles and vintage cameras, pairing rugged proportions with carefully crafted details.







[Three Officially Customized iCAUR Models on Display]

The three models are planned for introduction in global markets by early 2027, through KD production or dealer-installed packages, subject to local regulations and market conditions. Beyond the official builds, the 20 customized vehicles on display demonstrate how users and partners bring their own ideas to the V-Series. Visitors can explore different styles, learn about customization details and exchange ideas with the teams behind the vehicles.







[Global User Creativity at 2026 iCAUR International User Summit]

Customization is already an important part of the iCAUR user experience. According to the brand, 50% of its users worldwide customize their vehicles. Their choices and ideas also provide inspiration for the brand's future products and customization offerings.

Looking ahead, iCAUR plans to introduce dedicated customization spaces in its showrooms, giving customers more opportunities to explore personalization options. The brand also plans to present a customized classic vehicle alongside new models at future model launches, offering inspiration for different ways to make an iCAUR their own.

The brand is continuing to expand its customized vehicle lineup, develop accessories suited to local markets and establish quality and safety validation mechanisms for customization offerings. These efforts aim to make customization more accessible while safeguarding quality and safety.

Connecting Vehicles with Lifestyle Experiences

The iCAUR brand showroom brings together vehicle customization, classic lifestyle elements, and user co-creation, offering visitors a broader view of the brand beyond its vehicles.







[iCAUR Brand Ecosystem Showroom]

Body accessories, outdoor equipment and lifestyle products demonstrate how the vehicle can connect with different interests and everyday activities. Music, travel, surfing and cycling elements reflect the varied ways users explore their interests and express their individuality.

The summit also includes a smart factory tour, giving participants a closer look at iCAUR's manufacturing processes and quality management. During the event, the V-Series multi-scenario test-drive activities will give participants the opportunity to experience the V25 and V27 across different road conditions, including wavy roads, mud, uneven terrain, S-curves and other driving challenges. Activities involving smart ecosystem partner AiMOGA and green community initiatives are also scheduled as part of the five-day program.

Together, these experiences allow users and partners to explore the vehicles, understand the brand's design approach and see how iCAUR connects its products with different lifestyles and interests.

From Official User Clubs to Global Club Connect

For iCAUR, the relationship with users continues well beyond vehicle delivery. The brand has established official user clubs in nine countries, bringing owners together to share experiences and connect through common interests.









[2026 iCAUR International User Summit Bird View]

In 2027, iCAUR plans to expand this approach through its global Club Connect initiative, bringing together more users across markets, encouraging the exchange of ideas, and using user feedback to inform future products and experiences.







[CAUR's First Group of Brand Ambassadors]

The summit also marks the introduction of iCAUR's first group of Brand Ambassadors. These users are recognized for their creativity, passion, and contributions to the brand. Through Club Connect, iCAUR plans to continue selecting ambassadors who can share their experiences, contribute to brand activities, and inspire other users in their markets.

User participation also extends to customization. Ideas from users may inspire future officially customized models for global markets, creating further opportunities for users to contribute to how iCAUR products evolve.

As the brand continues its international expansion, iCAUR aims to reach more than 70 markets by 2027. Alongside market development, it will continue working with local partners to strengthen sales and service networks and to develop user engagement in different regions.

The 2026 iCAUR International User Summit brings these priorities together through iCAUR's vehicles, customized builds, hands-on experiences, and growing network of user clubs and Brand Ambassadors.

Guided by“Classic Never Fades” and“Make It Yours,” iCAUR continues to develop its Future Classic Design philosophy while giving users more opportunities to express their individuality and contribute to the brand. For iCAUR, delivery is not the end of the story, but the starting point for what users can make of their iCAUR.

About iCAUR

Chery Group's iCAUR is a new energy automotive brand driven by Future Classic Design and technology. Guided by its design philosophy, iCAUR combines classic design elements with modern aesthetics and technology to develop distinctive vehicles for urban mobility and outdoor exploration. With a focus on product innovation and customization, iCAUR offers diverse vehicle choices and personalization options, extending its brand experience through user services and a growing range of user engagements initiatives.

iCAUR's product portfolio is supported by technologies including i-AWD intelligent electric all-wheel drive and the REEV Golden Range Extender, delivering performance and capability for a range of driving conditions. With a growing presence in more than 40 markets worldwide, iCAUR continues to expand its international business and user engagements, guided by its brand belief: Classic Never Fades.

Serena Wang

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Website: iCAUR GLOBAL WEB

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

