Vmake Labs Launches All-In-One Halloween Social Video Toolkit For Smbs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vmake Labs brings together ready-made Halloween video templates, UGC-style product formats, and AI video and image generation to help small businesses turn product assets and campaign ideas into seasonal social media content









PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vmake Labs, an AI social video studio platform, has introduced an all-in-one Halloween social video toolkit designed for small and medium-sized businesses, e-commerce sellers and social media teams.

Available through the Vmake Labs Workspace at , the workflow brings together ready-made social video templates, UGC-style product formats, and AI video and image generation. Businesses can use these tools to turn existing product assets into Halloween-themed product showcases, promotional videos, and campaign visuals.

The Challenge of Producing Seasonal Social Content

Halloween is a short sales window for promoting seasonal products and announcing special offers to attract customers. Traditional video production, on top of that, can slow things down, as each campaign may require filming, editing, and creative input. This leaves smaller businesses with less time to respond to social media trends and to promote their offers.

Vmake Labs built the Halloween solution around that gap: helping businesses produce more seasonal content in formats that already work on social platforms without the usual production chain.

Social Trend-Inspired Halloween Templates



Vmake Lab's Halloween toolkit includes a library of Halloween-inspired trendy short-form video templates. Brands can place their own products into these templates, which gives them a solid starting point. Instead of building every Halloween concept from scratch - scripting, filming, editing - teams can start with a structure that already works on short-form and focus on the product and the offer.

UGC-Style Product Videos



Vmake Labs also offers Halloween UGC templates for product promotion and conversion campaigns. Sellers can create product showcases, product demonstrations, product recommendations, and product unboxing videos without having to arrange a traditional UGC shoot. This gives smaller teams a faster way to create social commerce content for multiple products or campaign messages - while keeping the formats social media-friendly.

Halloween Sales, Promotions and Events



For promo-led content, the toolkit includes "promo-specific" templates that let businesses create videos to announce Halloween sales, discount codes, limited-time offers, new drops, and seasonal collections.

The same formats can also support offline marketing scenarios such as Halloween events, in-store promotions, and local business activities - helping businesses connect seasonal offers with social media distribution.

Custom AI Video and Image Generation



Not every campaign fits into a specific template. Businesses can use tools like Vmake Labs' AI Video Generator and AI Image Generator to create customized Halloween content based on their own product images, ideas, prompts, and campaign requirements.

This lets teams move from using pre-existing formats to creating their own original concepts for their content, whether it be a product image, campaign image, or even a full-length social video. Following the creation of a video, users can use various tools from Vmake Labs to further refine the content of their video. These tools include the Video Watermark Remover and the Video Enhancer.

A Practical Option for Small Marketing Teams



Vmake Labs built the Halloween toolkit for SMB owners, ecommerce sellers, social managers, marketers, and creators who need to keep up with seasonal content - while working within tight time and budget constraints.

For smaller teams, using existing product images, templates, and AI-generated visuals can reduce the time and coordination needed for traditional video production. It also gives them space to try more creative angles as Halloween trends and promos evolve.

"Seasonal opportunities move quickly, but small businesses should not need a full production team every time they want to participate in a new social trend," said Cyril Holland, Marketing Manager at Vmake Labs. "We want to give businesses a faster path from a product or campaign idea to content they can publish, whether they start with a proven social format or create something completely customized."

About Vmake Labs



Vmake Labs is an AI Social Video Studio designed to help businesses and creators produce social media content faster. Its tools cover AI video and image generation, video enhancement, and social-ready creative formats to turn product visuals and campaign ideas into ready-to-use content.

Contact Information

Vmake Labs Official Site:

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Instagram:

TikTok: @vmakelabs

LinkedIn:

YouTube: @VmakeLabs

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at .

CONTACT: Media contact Vmake Labs Team Email:...