Indian-American Ramaswamy's Campaign Owes Him $41.3 Million As Acton Outraises Him In Ohio

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 24 (IANS) Indian-American Republican Vivek Ramaswamy's campaign for Ohio governor owed him $41.3 million in loans as of mid-October, while his Democratic rival Amy Acton raised more than twice as much as he did in the latest reporting period, according to pre-general campaign finance reports cited by State Affairs.

The reports, covering the period through October 14, show Acton raised $3.9 million and had $3.6 million in the bank, while Ramaswamy raised $1.5 million and had $2.4 million on hand, State Affairs reported on Friday.

Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate who is seeking his first public office, reported spending $51.2 million. More than half of that, $28.5 million, went on media buys, followed by $7.3 million in digital consulting, the report said.

His filing also notes $5 million in other income from the candidate, and $41.3 million in outstanding loans owed by the committee to Ramaswamy.

Acton has spent $26.3 million since winning her party's nomination in an unopposed primary, including $18.5 million on media buys and $2.2 million on digital advertising, according to the report.

Ramaswamy's top donation, $16,615, came from Elevance Health PAC, and American Electric Power gave $15,000. Individual donors who reached the statutory maximum of $16,615 included Subhash Patel, chief executive of Natson Hotels, Anthony White of Blacklick, and New York investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, State Affairs reported.

Despite Acton's fundraising edge, Republicans hold a wide lead on the airwaves. Citing ad-tracking firm AdImpact, State Affairs reported on October 22 that Republicans and their allies have spent $143.9 million on advertising in the race against $45 million by Democrats. Ramaswamy added another $2.8 million in new reservations, taking his campaign's future bookings to $14.8 million against $8 million for Democrats.

The money figures come as forecasters shift the race. Sabato's Crystal Ball, published by the University of Virginia Center for Politics, moved the contest from Toss-up to Leans Democratic on October 22.

The race has been dominated this week by a $4 million Ramaswamy campaign ad featuring Acton's estranged mother, Donna Arthur, calling her a liar.

Launching an Ohio Republican Party bus tour in Strongsville on Friday, Ramaswamy accused the“flawed and failed media” of“lying about an ad that is about lying,” NBC News reported.

“It had nothing to do with childhood abuse, which I will be the No. 1 governor to prosecute when I am the governor of this state, because it is wrong and we together will fight against that across Ohio,” he told supporters.

“I'm running against a woman who, God forbid, would be the first socialist governor we have ever seen in our history,” Ramaswamy said at the pancake breakfast, according to Cleveland 19 News.

Court documents obtained by NBC News show Acton's stepfather, Cledith Arthur, was arrested and indicted by a grand jury in 1978 for rape involving a child under 13. Acton has said she has not seen or spoken to her mother in nearly 50 years.

Outgoing Republican Governor Mike DeWine, who has not withdrawn his endorsement of Ramaswamy, said on Thursday:“What's not irrelevant is this ad. It's wrong. It needs to be taken down.”

The tour was to continue to Powell and end on Friday night at the Circleville Pumpkin Show. Ohio votes on November 3.