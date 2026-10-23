Indian-American Pia Dandiya Gets Buttigieg Boost In Florida Toss-Up Race

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 24 (IANS) Former US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will campaign on Monday with Indian-American Democrat Pia Dandiya in Florida's 22nd congressional district, one of the state's most closely watched House races, Florida Politics reported.

Buttigieg, a potential 2028 presidential contender, will appear with Dandiya at a canvassing launch in Plantation on October 26, the report said.

“I'm thrilled to host Pete in the 22nd District, as we work to build a campaign bigger than any one of us,” Dandiya said.“He represents the kind of common sense leadership we need, and his support is a true honor.”

“In this final stretch, we're working hard to turn out every voter, earn the trust of South Floridians from all backgrounds, and win this race,” she said.

Buttigieg is the latest national Democrat to join her on the trail after Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair Suzan DelBene, Congressman Jamie Raskin and former Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel. Dandiya is part of the DCCC's Red to Blue programme.

She is also due in Naples on the same day, her third visit to Collier County, the county's Democratic chair Jane Schlechtweg told the Naples Press.

Dandiya faces Republican Casey Askar, a businessman, in a district that was a Democratic stronghold until the Florida Legislature redrew it last spring to give Republicans an advantage of about 38,500 voters, the Naples Press reported. Incumbent Democrat Lois Frankel did not run in the district. Under the new lines, about 55 per cent of voters backed Trump in 2024, Florida Politics said.

The Cook Political Report moved the race from Lean Republican to Toss-up. The only recent public poll, at the end of August, gave Dandiya a two-point lead, according to the Naples Press. Decision Desk HQ's forecast model gives Askar a 58 per cent chance of winning as of October 23.

Data centres have emerged as an issue. In audio obtained by Florida Politics from an October 13 meet-and-greet in Broward County, Askar said:“I want them in rural areas. I don't want them near our homes. And I don't want them near our schools.” During the primary he had said:“I don't want them in the state of Florida.”

The race has drawn heavy outside spending. No Going Back PAC, funded by MAGA Inc., has reported $5.91 million against Dandiya, while House Majority PAC has reported $7.84 million against Askar, according to their latest FEC 24-hour reports.

Askar has lent his campaign $6.69 million this cycle, $400,000 of which has been repaid, his FEC filings show. Dandiya had $735,105.23 cash on hand on October 14, against $1,881,186.94 for Askar, according to their pre-general reports.

Florida's mandatory early voting period runs from October 24 to October 31, ahead of the November 3 election.