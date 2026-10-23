Stocktwits Weekly Spread: What Shaped Treasury Yields And The Dollar This Week



An AI-linked equities basket (SOX) dropped, and the Nasdaq 100 capped its worst two-week decline since April 2025; investors poured into U.S. Treasuries, driving the 10-year yield back below 5.00%.

The U.S. Dollar Index eased marginally, down 0.2%, this week. The yield curve flattened further this week, with 10-year yields falling about 8 basis points over the previous week.

U.S. government bonds staged a powerful rally during the week ending October 23, as a sharp retreat in artificial intelligence tech stocks and rising corporate credit risks sparked a major flight-to-quality rotation into fixed income.

The sudden reversal reflects growing investor anxiety regarding the hundreds of billions of dollars in corporate borrowing earmarked for AI computing infrastructure. Gartner warned this week that AI data center owners could face up to $4 trillion in asset write-down risks by 2032 if hyperscaler revenue fails to cover massive capital expenditure commitments.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell back below the 5.00% threshold for the first time in four weeks. The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield slipped 10 basis points from the previous week to 5.32% for the week ending Oct. 23.

The spread between the U.S. 10-year yield and the U.S. 2-year yield ticked lower to 0.31% in the week, from 0.37% a week ago.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TLT) ended the week 1.6% higher, while the shorter-duration iShares 1-3 year ETF (SHY) added about 0.2%. The slight recovery in the shorter-duration bond ETF may reflect easing short-term inflation pressure; however, markets still factor in one more rate hike in December.

Retail sentiment on TLT and SHY was 'bullish,' with 'high' message volumes.