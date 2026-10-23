Stocktwits Weekly Spread: What Shaped Treasury Yields And The Dollar This Week
|Asset / Benchmark
|Weekly Close
|Weekly Change
|U.S. Dollar Index
|101.75
|-0.2%
|U.S. 2-Year Treasury Yield
|4.69%
|-2 bps
|U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield
|5.00%
|-8 bps
|U.S. 30-Year Treasury Yield
|5.32%
|-10 bps
|U.S. 10Y2Y Yield Spread
|Flattening curve
|-
Yield Curve & Global Sovereign Markets
Yield curve flattening trends persisted as short-duration yields eased more slowly than the long end, keeping the gap between 2-year and 10-year Treasuries tightly compressed.
Alternatively, corporate credit spreads widened, signaling growing stress in corporate balance sheets. Credit default swap prices on specialized "neocloud" providers and major AI hardware builders surged as markets questioned their ability to service burgeoning debt loads.
For instance, CoreWeave's (CRWV) widening credit spreads pushed its stock to lose about 12% this week, its third straight weekly decline.
International sovereign bond markets followed similar trajectories. German 10-year Bund yields and other major sovereign yields mirrored the U.S. decline, reflecting broad-based global demand for safe-haven assets.
The Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.2% this week, extending last week's weakness against a basket of developed market currencies.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment