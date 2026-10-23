Roofing Company In Holly Hill, FL Sees Demand Grow Alongside Volusia Business Activity

MENAFN - GetNews)"A roofing contractor consults with a small business owner about commercial roofing needs in Holly Hill, FL.“Business owners want the same thing homeowners want, which is a contractor who shows up, communicates clearly and does not disappear halfway through a project,” said a representative for Thomas Roofing and Repair Inc.“Being able to serve both sides of the community has become a bigger part of what people expect.”"Thomas Roofing and Repair, a roofing company in Holly Hill, FL, reports increased interest from both homeowners and commercial property owners as Volusia County business activity expands.

Holly Hill, FL - October 23, 2026 - Roofing company in Holly Hill, Florida, demand is expanding beyond residential homes, as commercial property owners across Volusia County increasingly seek out roofing companies capable of handling both business and residential roof systems under one contractor.

Volusia County's continued commercial growth, including new retail, office and light industrial development in communities such as DeLand, Deltona and New Smyrna Beach, has brought more building owners into contact with local roofing companies for the first time, often alongside homeowners researching the same contractor for residential work.

Industry observers note that commercial property owners typically evaluate a roofing company differently than residential homeowners, placing additional weight on project documentation, communication during work, and a contractor's ability to minimize disruption to business operations during repair or replacement projects.

Property owners across the region are increasingly researching a roofing company in Holly Hill, FL that can serve both commercial and residential needs rather than maintaining separate contractor relationships for each property type.

Thomas Roofing and Repair, licensed under Florida License #CCC1333138, operates an office in Holly Hill serving Volusia County and reports that interest tied to roofing company in Holly Hill searches has grown among both residential and commercial property owners this year.

“Business owners want the same thing homeowners want, which is a contractor who shows up, communicates clearly and does not disappear halfway through a project,” said a representative for Thomas Roofing and Repair“Being able to serve both sides of the community, homes and businesses, has become a bigger part of what people expect from a local roofing company.”

The company's BBB accreditation, Google Guaranteed status and bilingual staff are cited by company representatives as factors that matter to a broader range of property owners across Volusia County's growing and increasingly diverse business community.

Homeowners and business property owners throughout Holly Hill, Daytona Beach, Ormond Beach, Port Orange and DeLand can review current service details through Thomas Roofing and Repair, which serves residential and commercial properties across Volusia County and the greater Central Florida region.

As Volusia County's business and residential growth continues, local industry observers expect demand for roofing companies capable of serving both markets to remain a factor through the coming year.

ABOUT THOMAS ROOFING AND REPAIR

Thomas Roofing and Repair is a family owned roofing contractor headquartered in Orlando, Florida, serving homeowners and businesses across Central Florida since 2018, with a dedicated office serving Volusia County from Holly Hill. The company provides residential and commercial roofing services including repair, replacement, installation and storm damage restoration under Florida License #CCC1333138. Thomas Roofing and Repair is a CertainTeed ShingleMaster Certified and Owens Corning Preferred Contractor with more than 690 Google reviews across its three Central Florida locations. More information is available at thomasroofingandrepair.