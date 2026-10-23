Ride-Hailing Market Size To Reach USD 513.77 Billion By 2031, Driven By Urban Mobility Demand And Digital Booking Platforms Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Ride-Hailing Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Ride-Hailing Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad – Oct 23rd, 2026 - The ride-hailing market is expected to grow from USD 266.28 billion in 2026 to USD 513.77 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.05% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by rising urban density, traffic congestion, wider smartphone adoption, and consumer demand for flexible transportation options.

Digital platforms allow passengers to book rides through mobile applications while helping operators match drivers with demand, optimize routes, and improve vehicle utilization. These services are gaining relevance in cities where congestion, parking costs, and the expenses associated with private vehicle ownership encourage alternatives to personal cars.

The market is also seeing growing interest in electric fleets, corporate mobility services, and autonomous vehicles. However, regulatory differences across cities, data privacy requirements, insurance costs, and profitability pressures remain important considerations for ride-hailing operators.

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Key Trends Shaping the Ride-Hailing Market

Rising Urban Congestion and Demand for Flexible Mobility

Increasing traffic congestion and urban population growth are encouraging commuters to consider ride-hailing services. In densely populated cities, app-based rides provide an alternative to private vehicle use, while digital dispatch systems help operators manage demand and reduce unproductive vehicle trips.

Growing Smartphone Adoption and App-Based Bookings

Smartphone penetration and broader mobile connectivity are expanding access to ride-hailing platforms, particularly in emerging markets. App-based booking simplifies fare estimates, pickup coordination, digital payments, and trip tracking, supporting the continued use of platform-based transportation.

Fleet Electrification and Lower-Emission Transport

Electric vehicles are gaining attention as ride-hailing platforms and policymakers focus on reducing transport emissions. Fleet electrification initiatives and partnerships with vehicle manufacturers can support EV deployment, although charging availability, vehicle costs, and charging time remain practical considerations for drivers and operators.

Autonomous Vehicles and New Service Models

Autonomous vehicle programmes are creating opportunities for new ride-hailing services, including robotaxis. At the same time, subscription-based ride packages and platforms that combine mobility with other digital services are helping operators broaden their offerings and encourage repeat use. Wider adoption of autonomous rides will depend on technology readiness, regulatory approval, and public acceptance.

Ride-Hailing Market Segmentation Analysis

By Vehicle Type

Two-Wheelers

Three-Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Vans and MPVs

Buses and Shuttles

By Propulsion Type

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Hybrid

Battery-Electric

CNG / LPG

By Service Type

E-Hailing

Car-Sharing (Peer-to-Peer)

Robo-Taxi

Subscription-Based Ride Packages

By Booking Channel

App-Based

Voice / Phone

By End-User

Personal

Corporate / Institutional

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

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Ride-Hailing Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The ride-hailing market includes global platforms and regional operators competing through service availability, pricing, driver networks, digital booking capabilities, and partnerships. Companies are also exploring electric vehicle adoption, autonomous mobility, and additional services to strengthen their market positions. Regional regulations and differences in consumer preferences continue to influence competitive strategies.

Key players include:

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Didi Global Inc.

Lyft, Inc.

Grab Holdings Inc.

Bolt Technology OÜ

ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd (Ola)

GoTo Group (GoJek)

Maxi Mobility SL (Cabify)

SUOL Innovations Ltd (inDrive)

Gett Group

BlaBlaCar

Xanh SM (GSM)

Waymo LLC

Cruise LLC

Via Transportation Inc.

Yandex Go

Careem Networks FZ-LLC

Curb Mobility LLC

Addison Lee Group

Kakao Mobility Corp.

Conclusion

The ride-hailing market is forecast to expand from USD 266.28 billion in 2026 to USD 513.77 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 14.05%. Urban congestion, digital booking adoption, and demand for flexible transportation are expected to support market growth.

Electric fleets, corporate mobility services, and autonomous ride options may broaden the range of services available to passengers. Their expansion will depend on charging infrastructure, technology development, operating costs, and regulatory conditions.

Despite opportunities for growth, operators must address fragmented regulations, data privacy requirements, insurance expenses, and profitability challenges. Companies that respond to local mobility needs while maintaining reliable service and efficient operations will be better positioned to compete in the evolving ride-hailing market.

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