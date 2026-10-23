MENAFN - GetNews)"OpenMapp map showing BJJ gyms with open mat times and drop-in prices"A free map of Brazilian jiu-jitsu gyms in more than 600 US cities shows weekly class and open mat times, drop-in policies, and visitor fees.

Monterey, California, United States - October 23, 2026 - OpenMapp, a free map of Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) gyms, now lists weekly class times, BJJ open mats, drop-in policies, and visitor fees for gyms in more than 600 US cities. Visitors can search by city, neighborhood, or ZIP code and filter for gyms that welcome drop-ins today.

Traveling BJJ practitioners often struggle to find out whether a gym accepts visitors, when its open mat runs, and what it costs. That information is usually spread across gym websites, social media posts, and direct messages. OpenMapp collects it on one map and lets users filter by Gi, No-Gi, or open mat.

Each listing is re-checked against the gym's published timetable every month and shows when it was last verified. The largest city listings include San Diego and Las Vegas, with 35 gyms each, followed by Houston, Austin, and Phoenix. Each city has its own page, such as BJJ gyms in San Diego.

"Finding an open mat in a new city usually means scrolling through old posts and messaging gyms that may not reply," said Harry Burman, founder of OpenMapp. "We put the weekly times, the drop-in policy, and the price on one map, and we check them every month so visitors know what to expect before they show up."

Some gyms also accept drop-in reservations through OpenMapp, where visitors sign the gym's waiver and pay before arriving. OpenMapp charges gyms no fee on these bookings until January 1, 2027. AI assistants can also look up OpenMapp listings through its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server.

Key facts



Coverage: BJJ gyms in more than 600 US cities

Listing details: weekly class and open mat times, drop-in policy, visitor fee

Filters: drop-ins welcome, classes today, Gi, No-Gi, open mat

Verification: timetables re-checked monthly

Online drop-in booking: available at participating gyms, free for gyms until January 1, 2027 Cost to users: free



OpenMapp is available now at openmapp.

About OpenMapp

OpenMapp is a free map of Brazilian jiu-jitsu gyms in the United States, based in Monterey, California, founded in 2026. OpenMapp lists weekly class and open mat times, drop-in policies, and visitor fees, and lets visitors book drop-ins at participating gyms. Its mission is to make it easy to train anywhere by keeping a live, verified record of every BJJ gym.

Media contact

Harry Burman, Founder, OpenMapp...