Superclean Restoration Of The Palm Beaches LLC Surpasses 100+ Google Reviews, Solidifying Its Reputation As The Most Trusted Name In Water Damage Restoration In Wellington, FL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent Wellington restoration company promises a 30 to 45 minute arrival, 24 hours a day, and closes each job with a certified dryness report

Wellington, FLORIDA, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuperClean Restoration Of The Palm Beaches LLC, a locally owned restoration company based in Wellington, FL, has passed 100 reviews with a 5.0 rating. The company provides water damage restoration in Wellingto and throughout Palm Beach County, including emergency water extraction, structural drying, moisture mapping and certified dryness reporting. Its stated target is to arrive on site within 30 to 45 minutes of a call, at any hour. The office is open every day of the week, and calls reach the team directly.







SuperClean Restoration Of The Palm Beaches LLC provides water damage restoration in Wellington, FL, with a stated arrival target of 30 to 45 minutes, 24 hours a day.

How Water Damage Restoration in Wellington Works at SuperClean Restoration Of The Palm Beaches LLC

Wellington is the company's home base, which puts the Village of Wellington and the communities around it in its primary response zone. SuperClean Restoration Of The Palm Beaches LLC takes calls at 2 AM, on holiday weekends and during active storms, and that a member of its own team answers instead of a call center. The speed matters. Standing water can damage floors, walls and framing within hours, and mold can begin growing within 24 to 48 hours of a water event.

Water damage restoration in Wellington starts with finding every place the water went. Technicians identify the water source, then use FLIR thermal imaging cameras to locate moisture inside walls and subfloors that can't be seen from the surface. Moisture readings are recorded before any treatment begins, so the job has a documented starting point. Moisture mapping covers hidden sources too, including slow leaks, roof leaks and HVAC condensation that don't show on the surface.

Extraction comes next. For high-volume events the crew uses truck-mounted extraction units to pull out standing water. Industrial air movers and commercial-grade desiccant dehumidifiers then dry the structure, and the company says it calibrates that equipment for Florida's humidity. Drying doesn't end when surfaces feel dry. Each job closes with a certified dryness reading, which the company uses in place of a visual inspection. After drying, the crew cleans and sanitizes the affected areas and handles repairs, from minor fixes to larger rebuilds.

The company sorts jobs by water category, because the category sets the work. Its guidance puts clean water from a burst supply line, an overflowing sink, a failed water heater or an appliance leak in Category 1, with action advised within 24 to 48 hours. Gray water, such as a washing machine overflow or a dishwasher backup, is Category 2. That calls for removal of contaminated porous materials and antimicrobial treatment, and the company advises acting within 12 to 24 hours. Category 3 covers sewage backup and floodwater from outside. The company treats it as an immediate response that requires full containment, removal of porous materials and disinfection.

"When water sits in a Wellington home overnight, the damage goes up and your options go down," said Bradley Vercosa, owner of SuperClean Restoration Of The Palm Beaches LLC. "So we get there fast and find where the water went with thermal imaging. Then we dry it until the readings say it's dry, not until it looks dry."

The company gives property owners four steps to take before a crew arrives. Stop the water source if possible. Turn off electricity in the affected areas. Document the damage with photos and video. Avoid do-it-yourself cleanup, which can make moisture harder to locate and measure.

Paperwork is part of the job. According to its website, SuperClean Restoration Of The Palm Beaches LLC handles direct billing and documentation for most major insurance providers. Each project file holds pre-treatment moisture readings, thermal imaging results, daily drying logs and the certified dryness report issued at close. The company says insurance documentation is included at no extra charge, and estimates are free.

SuperClean Restoration Of The Palm Beaches LLC was established in 2021 and has five employees. It serves both residential and commercial properties and operates independently rather than as a franchise, so the same technicians stay on a job from first visit to close. Vercosa has worked in disaster restoration for more than 30 years, and the company states that its technicians are IICRC certified and follow IICRC standards for water damage mitigation.

The company provides emergency water damage restoration across Palm Beach Count, including Wellington, Royal Palm Beach, Loxahatchee, West Palm Beach, Lake Worth, Lake Worth Beach, Boynton Beach, Greenacres, Lantana, Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Palm Springs and Atlantis.

Property owners who need water damage restoration in Wellington can reach SuperClean Restoration Of The Palm Beaches LLC at 9193 Delemar Ct, Wellington, FL 33414, or by phone at (844) 888-0837, at any hour.







SuperClean Restoration Of The Palm Beaches LLC dries every job to a certified dryness reading and documents it for the insurance claim.

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info [at] supercleanrestorationpb.com

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9193 Delemar Ct, Wellington, FL 33414