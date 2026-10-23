Global South Leaders Praise India's Support At Ninth India-UN Fund Meet

Global Leaders Laud India's Development Contribution

Permanent Representatives of partner nations and delegates in the global south praised New Delhi's steadfast support toward sustainable socio-economic growth during the Ninth Annual India-UN Development Partnership Fund event. The event which took place at UNGA, held on October 22 saw participation of Laos, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Micronesia, Moldova, Morocco, Tanzania, Saint Lucia, Cuba, Mozambique among others.

Impact on Local Infrastructure and Education

Addressing the gathering, the Permanent Representative of Tuvalu to the United Nations, Ambassador Tapugao Falefou, highlighted the far-reaching impact of Indian initiatives on grassroot education and local infrastructure.“The Indian investment will certainly benefit hundreds of schools and institutions. The project demonstrates the value of development that is responsive to national priorities and local needs. Tuvalu remains deeply grateful to the Govt of India's development assistance,” Falefou said.

Strengthening Global South Partnerships

Saint Lucia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Menissa Rambally, also emphasised the pivotal role of the fund in empowering nations across the developing world.“The purpose of the Fund is multifaceted. It facilitates economic and social development across countries of the Global majority. The critical importance of the Fund is a beacon of distinction in capacity building in the Global majority,” Rambally noted. Underlining its broader developmental footprint, Rambally added,“The support provided by the India-UN Fund is instrumental as countries seek to meet the challenges in myriad areas of economic and social development.”

Ambassadors from Tanzania, Timor-Leste, and Cuba have lauded the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, highlighting its significance in fostering sustainable development and South-South cooperation. The accolades were shared during the Ninth Annual India-UN Development Partnership Fund Event. The Permanent Representative of Tanzania to the UN, Ambassador Togolani Edriss Mavura, expressed gratitude for India's ongoing assistance.“Tanzania expresses its sincere appreciation to India and the India-UN Fund for their continued support for sustainable development in Tanzania,” Ambassador Mavura stated.

From Timor-Leste, Permanent Representative Ambassador Dionisio Da Costa Babo Soares emphasised the fund's role in inter-developing country solidarity. "The India-UN Fund has become an important expression of solidarity among developing countries. For us, this approach is particularly meaningful as we benefited directly from this cooperation. Our experience with the Fund demonstrates how South-South Cooperation can translate shared commitments into meaningful opportunities for our people, particularly the younger generations,” Ambassador Soares remarked.

Cuba's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ernesto Soberón Guzmán, underscored the fund's importance in addressing global inequalities and strengthening the Global South's collective voice. "In an increasingly unjust international order, the India-UN Fund form of cooperation is more necessary than ever to overcome structural inequalities and expand opportunities to strengthen the collective voice of the Global South. India's leadership in the Global South demonstrates the power of partnerships built on equality, mutual respect and shared aspirations for sustainable development,” Ambassador Guzmán stated.

Amb. Domingos Estêvão Fernandes, Permanent Representative of Mozambique said,“The India-UN Fund offers a concrete example of south-south cooperation grounded in national prioritities, equality and non-interference. It also compliments North-South cooperation. Mozambique commends India's leadership in advancing south-south cooperation and partnership.”

Established in 2017, the $150 million India-UN Development Partnership Fund is supported and led by the Government of India and implemented in collaboration with the United Nations system. The Fund supports Southern-owned and -led, demand-driven and transformational sustainable development projects across the developing world, with a focus on least developed countries and small island developing States. United Nations agencies implement the Fund's projects in close collaboration with partnering Governments.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)