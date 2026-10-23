Fitness Refined Launches App For Personalized Workout Programs That Fit Busy Schedules

MENAFN - GetNews)"Fitness Refined app"Available in Canada and the United States, the app helps beginner and intermediate exercisers turn their available time and equipment into a structured workout plan.

New York City, New York, United States - October 23, 2026 - Fitness Refined today announced the official launch of its fitness app, designed to help beginner and intermediate exercisers plan their training around their goals, schedules and available equipment. The app organizes workouts across a user's chosen number of weeks, with individual sessions lasting 15 to 90 minutes.

Making time for exercise can be difficult when work, family and everyday responsibilities compete for attention. For people who want to train, deciding which exercises to do and how to organize them can add another hurdle.

Research underscores the potential long-term benefits of strength training. A 2022 systematic review and meta analysis published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that muscle-strengthening activities were associated with a 15% lower risk of death from any cause and a 17% lower incidence of diabetes compared with no muscle-strengthening activity.

“I know how easily exercise can slip down the priority list when life gets busy,” said John Baek, co-founder of Fitness Refined.“We created Fitness Refined to help people make room for their health with a clear workout plan that fits the time and equipment they have. Our goal is to make it easier to get started and keep training as part of everyday life.”

Workout programs built around users' schedules

Users select their fitness goals, experience level, program length and training days. Fitness Refined then organizes workouts across the selected weeks, giving users a structured plan before each session.

Workouts account for the time available and the equipment at a user's chosen location, whether at home or in a gym. Users can choose an upper-body, lower-body or full-body focus and further target specific muscle groups. Goals include building muscle, losing weight and supporting general health and wellness.

Video guidance and progress tracking

Each exercise includes a video demonstration, with certified personal trainer David Zhong leading most demonstrations and other trainers appearing in the library. Users can view movements during a workout, preview upcoming exercises and adjust repetitions and weights as they train.

Workout history lets users review previous sessions and see what they lifted. A training breakdown shows how activity is distributed across the upper body, lower body, core and arms. Users can also set daily, weekly or monthly activity goals and monitor their progress.

Information to support the next session

A visual muscle diagram displays recovery indicators for individual muscle groups, which users can review when planning their next workout. An in-app chat assistant provides exercise tips and motivation informed by the user's fitness data and workout history.

Availability

Fitness Refined is available in English in Canada and the United States for iOS and Android phones. Download the app from the App Stor or Google Pla, or visit fitnessrefine for details and pricing.

About Fitness Refined

Fitness Refined is a fitness app that helps beginner and intermediate exercisers build structured workout programs around their goals, schedules and available equipment. It combines personalized planning with exercise demonstrations and progress tracking to help users make training part of everyday life.