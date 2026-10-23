Drug Parcels: Teen Girl Suspected Of Poisoning Ukrainian Servicemen Detained In Zhytomyr Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the National Police of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

"Acting on instructions from her Russian handler, she packaged drugs and sent them by mail, providing fictitious sender details. She was promised at least UAH 5,000 for this," National Police Chief Maksym Tsutskiridze said.

According to him, the organizers contacted servicemen via Telegram and offered them free drugs.

"After the parcels were delivered, the recipients were instructed to take the drugs on camera. They did not know that the capsules contained a lethal dose of methadone," he added.

He said two servicemen in the Zhytomyr region had died from poisoning.

"While investigating these murders, police identified other recipients of the parcels. This made it possible to prevent four more killings in the Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions," Tsutskiridze said.

The girl has been notified of suspicion of aiding and abetting the premeditated murder of two people by prior conspiracy, as well as mailing narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances for the purpose of sale.

She faces up to 15 years in prison.

Police are also checking whether she was involved in other crimes.

Tsutskiridze added that two of the deceased servicemen had left their military units without authorization, while the servicemen who were saved continued to serve.

Tsutskiridze urged Ukrainian defenders and their relatives to remember that a person offering help, sending gifts or persistently seeking a face-to-face meeting could be acting on behalf of the enemy.

"Be careful when making new acquaintances. Do not accept medicines or other substances, or food or drinks of dubious origin, from people you barely know," he said.

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He advised service members and their relatives to save their correspondence and report it to the police by calling 102 if anyone pressures or threatens them or tries to persuade them to consume something