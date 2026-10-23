Messi Becomes 1St Footballer To Individually Win Princess Of Asturias Award For Sports

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 24 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Argentine football star Lionel Messi received the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports on Friday in the Spanish city of Oviedo, becoming the first footballer to win the prestigious prize individually, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

The 39-year-old Inter Miami forward received the award from Princess Leonor during a ceremony at the Campoamor Theatre, attended by Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

The award, announced on June 3, recognises Messi's exceptional sporting career, charitable work and values such as humility, teamwork and fair play.

The jury also highlighted his efforts to improve access to education and healthcare for disadvantaged children, as well as his commitment to collective success.

Messi joins previous football honourees, including former Barcelona teammate Xavi Hernandez and goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who shared the distinction in 2012.

Brazil's national team also received the award in 2002 after winning its fifth World Cup title.

--NNN-ANADOLU