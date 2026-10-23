Trump Warns Of Possible New Military Operation Against Iran

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (NNN-Anadolu) -- President Donald Trump warned Friday that the US could launch another military operation against Iran if Tehran does not agree to negotiations, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Speaking at a rally in Florida, Trump referenced the previously named Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Epic Fury, claiming that the two operations had severely damaged Iran's nuclear capabilities.

“We obliterated Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity with Operation Midnight Hammer,” Trump told supporters.“You remember that late at night, one of them, and then did the rest with Operation Epic Fury, which it was.”

Trump then raised the possibility of further military action if Iran does not agree to a negotiated settlement.

“We may do another little Epic Fury, or they'll agree,” he said.

“If they're smart, they'll just say, 'Let's get down to business,'” Trump said, adding that he doubted Iran would take that approach.

The war that began in late February has yet to be settled despite a ceasefire and a memorandum of understanding to finalise a peace deal.

The US and Israel are said to have developed plans for renewed strikes against Iran after the American midterm elections. Israel also has parliamentary elections on October 27.

--NNN-ANADOLU