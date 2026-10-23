Cayman Islands Deepens Financial Services Relationships

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Matthew Yates

USA / CANADA – Premier and minister for financial services and commerce, André M. Ebanks, and parliamentary secretary, Julie Hunter concluded a series of engagements in New York and Toronto from 13 to 16 October focused on deepening relationships and exploring new opportunities for Cayman's financial services sector.

Meetings with reinsurance businesses, investment managers, professional advisers and banking executives provided opportunities to enhance existing connections, establish new ones and discuss how Cayman can support their evolving business needs.

The visit formed part of the Cayman Islands government's sustained programme of international engagement throughout the year, most recently in Dublin and London in September. These engagements bolster Cayman's reputation by maintaining direct dialogue with leaders in key international markets.

“Strong relationships help us understand where opportunities are emerging and how Cayman can position itself to participate,” premier Ebanks said.“Meeting directly with business leaders allows us to build on existing connections, introduce Cayman to new audiences and explore opportunities that can contribute to our economy.”

In New York, the premier met with representatives of reputable reinsurance firms and participated in KPMG's Cayman Islands Reinsurance Update, discussing developments in Cayman's framework and engaging with stakeholders on the sector's outlook.

On 14 October, the premier joined Cayman Islands Monetary Authority CEO Cindy Scotland for a fireside chat at the Cayman Islands Reinsurance Roundtable Breakfast, organised by the Cayman International Reinsurance Companies Association. The discussion brought together Government and regulatory perspectives on Cayman's reinsurance priorities and the next steps.

Parliamentary Secretary Hunter noted that the reinsurance feedback will have a tangible impact on the legislative work being carried out by the ministry of financial services and commerce.

“Cayman's continued success depends on pairing business development with a credible and effective regulatory framework,” parliamentary secretary Hunter said.“Hearing directly from reinsurance leaders helps us understand what will support sustainable growth and informs the ministry's work on the sector's development.”

In Toronto, the premier delivered the keynote address at the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA) Global Investor Forum under the theme Cayman: Trust Built Through Change. Responsible. Reliable. Responsive to What's Next.

His remarks highlighted Cayman's role in international investment, the investment connections between Canada and Cayman, and recent tokenised funds legislation. He also emphasised the importance of continued collaboration with AIMA and AIMA Cayman as the industry evolves.

“Canada and Cayman have established investment connections that provide a strong foundation for further collaboration,” premier Ebanks said.“We want to build on those relationships and explore how Cayman's expertise and framework can support new opportunities in the global funds industry.”

The premier also participated in a KPMG Toronto roundtable with investment management and financial services professionals, providing another forum to deepen relationships and hear perspectives on business and market developments.

In addition, Scotiabank hosted discussions on Cayman's economy, banking, capital markets, investment opportunities and the Government's strategic priorities.

“The value of these visits lies in the relationships we sustain and the opportunities we pursue afterwards,” premier Ebanks said.“We look forward to continuing these conversations and working with our partners to translate shared interests into practical opportunities for Cayman.”

Accompanying the premier and parliamentary secretary Hunter throughout the visits were Cayman Islands government representative, Gene DaCosta and private secretary in the office of the premier, Sean Whewell.