Commonwealth Launches New Investment Platform Ahead Of CHOGM 2026

The Antigua and Barbuda summit will be the first CHOGM convened by the Commonwealth secretary-general, Shirley Botchwey, since taking office in April 2025. She said:

“Our Commonwealth of 2.7 billion people gives us extraordinary economic scale. Our job is to make a compelling case for investors. The prize is stronger economies, more secure countries, and more prosperous lives. This CHOGM will give us a real sense of purpose and direction – and it will mark a turning point in how and what we deliver for our people.

“What is particularly exciting is the impact this investment platform could have. Collectively, the projects represent opportunities to mobilise significant investment, create jobs, strengthen resilience and support industrialisation. This strong portfolio of investment-ready projects shows that Commonwealth countries are not short of ideas or opportunity, and that they can deliver meaningful and lasting economic transformation for their people.”

Secretary-General Botchwey has made addressing the challenges faced by some Commonwealth countries – in particular Small States, Least Developed Countries and other vulnerable economies – a key pillar of her leadership. A priority is mobilising investments in critical sectors of their economies to support sustainable growth and resilience. CHOGM 2026 will for the first time bring together government and business leaders to unlock investment.

A major economic force

According to the upcoming 2026 Commonwealth Trade Review, the Commonwealth constitutes a major economic force, with a combined GDP of USD 15.9 trillion in 2025, projected to rise to USD 16.9 trillion in 2026 and USD 20 trillion by 2029. The new platform brings together projects selected for their investment readiness, sustainable development impact and commercial potential, showcasing diverse opportunities across these sectors and markets throughout the Commonwealth.

Together, these opportunities highlight the scale of the Commonwealth's growth ambitions and the transformative potential of investment to help deliver national development priorities, while connecting investors with dynamic markets, new partnerships and long-term value creation.

CHOGM will take place from 1 – 4 November in St John's, Antigua and Barbuda.