Shalaan Umar Is America's Top Young Innovator 2026 As Young Inventors Earn Global Recognition For Breakthrough Innovations







Shalaan Umar, winner of America's Top Young Innovator 2026

Umar earned the prestigious title for his outstanding portfolio of scientific research and multiple patent-pending inventions, particularly his Automated Water Spigot Sanitization System, an innovative solution addressing hygiene, water scarcity and public health challenges. His achievement exemplifies the competition's mission to recognize young inventors whose creativity, scientific ingenuity, and technological contributions demonstrate the potential for meaningful societal impact.

Organized by the International Academy of Innovation, Research and Entrepreneurship (IAIRE), America's Top Young Innovators has emerged as an international platform celebrating outstanding student-led innovation, bringing together promising young researchers, inventors, and entrepreneurs working to address some of the world's most pressing challenges.

America's Top Young Innovators 2026: Category Winners

Five additional prestigious awards recognized outstanding achievements across emerging scientific and technological disciplines.

Siddhi Pareek, Maryam Bhat, and Giaa Warikoo received the Best Innovation in AI in Healthcare Award, recognizing their exceptional application of artificial intelligence to advance intelligent healthcare solutions.

Rishi Sai Poola, Ismael Zaidi, and Qasim Ahmad earned the Best Innovation in Genetics & Healthcare Award for their pioneering scientific research and innovative applications of genetics and biotechnology to address critical healthcare challenges.

Suhani Sharma received the Best Innovation in Sustainability & Engineering Design Award, recognizing her exceptional design thinking, user-centered engineering, and development of sustainable solutions.

Ansh Pathak, Ansh Gandhi, and Eashaan Dispenza were honored with the Best Innovation in Aerospace Category for developing an innovative solution aimed at removing space debris from Earth's orbit, contributing toward safer and more sustainable space exploration.

Zahra Fatima Khan earned the Best Innovation in Mental Health Award for her human-centered innovation addressing critical challenges in mental well-being.

UAE's Top Young Innovators 2026: International Excellence

The competition's growing international reach was further demonstrated through UAE's Top Young Innovators 2025–26, the UAE edition of the initiative, which recognizes exceptional young inventors and provides a pathway to the global finals of America's Top Young Innovators.

The winners were determined through a rigorous, two-stage evaluation process, beginning with independent assessments by the distinguished international judging panel, followed by public voting that attracted over 28,000 voters from across the UAE. Combining expert scientific evaluation with extraordinary public participation, the competition celebrated not only exceptional technological innovation but also the growing enthusiasm for young inventors and scientific excellence across the nation.

Danell Koshy Gijo and Habel Jacob Gijo, representing GEMS Legacy School and Our Own Indian School, emerged as the UAE's Top Young Innovators 2026 for EyesON, an AI-powered assistive technology designed to help visually impaired individuals navigate independently using intelligent object detection and real-time guidance.

Other distinguished category winners included Maanya Lalithraj, Chloe Jreije, and Noah Choucair of Dubai American Academy for PathoScan, an innovation advancing early colorectal cancer detection, and Rianna Chaudhui and Arham Kidwai of GEMS Modern Academy for NeuroPen, an AI-enabled approach to early detection of neurodegenerative diseases.

UAE Schools Recognized for Innovation Excellence

The UAE competition also honored educational institutions demonstrating exceptional leadership in cultivating young innovators, advancing future-ready education, and fostering a culture of scientific creativity and technological excellence.

GEMS Legacy School, Dubai, and Our Own Indian School, Dubai, received the prestigious Innovation Excellence Award for nurturing the winners of UAE's Top Young Innovator 2026, demonstrating their outstanding institutional commitment to developing exceptional young inventors and researchers.

GEMS Legacy School, Dubai, earned two additional distinctions: the Innovation Spirit Award for recording the highest student participation in the competition, and the Leading School for Girl Innovators Award for achieving the highest number of entries submitted by female students, reflecting its exceptional commitment to inclusive innovation.

Delhi Private School, Sharjah, received the AI/ML Trailblazer Award for submitting the highest number of innovations focused on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, demonstrating leadership in emerging technologies.

Al Ain British Academy, GEMS Our Own English High School, and Habitat School – Al Jurf were honored with the Sustainability Champion Award for their outstanding contributions to innovations aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), highlighting their commitment to nurturing environmentally conscious young innovators.

Together, these institutional honors recognize schools that are transforming education by empowering students to become creators of technology, pioneers of scientific discovery, and innovators capable of addressing global challenges.

Evaluated by a Distinguished International Judging Panel

The competition brought together an eminent judging panel featuring internationally recognized experts from NASA, the World Health Organization, the United States Air Force, and the artificial intelligence industry. Chaired by Dr. Hashima Hasan, NASA Astrophysicist and Program Scientist, the panel included Dr. Peter Guida, Radiation biologist at NASA; Dr. Zisis Kozlakidis, Head of Laboratory Services and Biobanking at WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer; Omar Syed, AI, Blockchain and technology expert from NASA Glenn Research Center; Sage J. Phoenix, former U.S. Air Force combat mission commander; and Ben Gold, AI strategist and founder of AI Academy for All.

The distinguished panel evaluated innovations for originality, scientific rigor, technical merit, and real-world impact, with final UAE results determined through a combination of expert evaluation and public voting.

Inspiring the Next Generation of Global Innovators

Through America's Top Young Innovators and its international editions, DiscoverSTEM Foundation and International Academy of Innovation, Research and Entrepreneurship continues to champion a powerful vision: empowering young people to move beyond conventional classroom learning and become inventors, researchers, and problem-solvers capable of shaping the future.

About DiscoverSTEM

DiscoverSTEM is a Texas-based research and innovation organization dedicated to nurturing young inventors, scientists, researchers, and entrepreneurs through hands-on scientific research, innovation development, and intellectual property creation.

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