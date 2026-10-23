Terrik Saint Claire Announces January Publication Of The International Practitioner's Sports Law Handbook

Terrik Saint Claire, international counsel working in entertainment and sports law.

Terrik Saint Claire, international counsel working in entertainment and sports law.

Terrik Saint Claire, international counsel working in entertainment and sports law.

Former professional basketball player and international legal counsel examines the legal issues shaping sports, from representation to international competition

- Terrik Saint Claire, entertainment counselMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Practitioner's Sports Law Handbook, Terrik Saint Claire's forthcoming book, is scheduled for publication in January 2027. Designed as a practical reference for attorneys and sports professionals, the book addresses legal questions that arise on the playing field, at the negotiating table, and within the organizations that govern athletic competition.“Sports law was traditionally approached through the lens of national legal systems. Today, athletes build careers across borders, teams compete and tour internationally, and sponsors operate across multiple markets. A single contract or dispute can involve several jurisdictions, different governing rules, and competing expectations. In writing The Practitioner's Sports Law Handbook, I wanted to account for that global reality: to place familiar legal principles in an international context and help practitioners recognize the cross-border dimensions of matters that may initially appear purely domestic.”Organized into 19 chapters across three parts, the handbook covers sports injuries and liability, constitutional issues, contracts, and statutory frameworks. Topics include the responsibilities of schools, coaches, referees, medical professionals, and facility operators; athlete eligibility and discrimination; drug testing and disciplinary proceedings; and the negotiation of player and coaching contracts.The book also examines athlete representation, agents' responsibilities and conflicts of interest, collective bargaining, antitrust, intellectual property, and international sports law. It covers professional, collegiate, and amateur athletics, reflecting the range of legal issues practitioners encounter when serving athletes and sports organizations.Supporting appendices include an NFL player contract, a standard representation agreement, a client interview sheet, waivers, and selected court decisions and statutory materials. These materials complement the chapters' treatment of legal responsibilities, contractual relationships, and dispute resolution.Saint Claire brings both professional and personal experience to the subject. An international legal counsel with a background in international business and entertainment law, he has worked with U.S. law firms on matters involving entrepreneurs, executives, athletes, artists, and entertainers. He holds a Juris Doctor and a Master of Laws and previously played professional basketball in France and Luxembourg. His international career also includes fashion modeling in Paris and New York.About Terrik St. ClaireTerrik Saint Claire is an international legal counsel with a background in international business and entertainment law. He has worked with U.S. law firms on matters involving entrepreneurs, executives, athletes, artists, and entertainers whose activities cross national borders. He holds a Juris Doctor and a Master of Laws and brings experience across the United States and Europe. His earlier careers as a professional basketball player in France and Luxembourg and a fashion model in Paris and New York give him a firsthand understanding of the international sports and entertainment industries.For further information about Terrik Saint Claire, visit .

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Terrik Saint Claire Announces January Publication of The International Practitioner's Sports Law Handbook News Provided By Terrik Saint Claire, Esq., Office of Terrik Saint Claire, Esq. October 24, 2026, 00:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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