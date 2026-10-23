CARPHA National Carnival Commission To Strengthen Food And Environmental Health Safety

Food handlers preparation for mass gathering events during Carnival 2027 in Trinidad

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – More than 200 food vendors who will operate at the FLAVA Village at the Queen's Park Savannah during Carnival 2027 are now better equipped to safely prepare and serve food following two specialised Food and Environmental Safety Training sessions delivered by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) in collaboration with the National Carnival Commission of Trinidad and Tobago (NCC). The training initiative was designed to strengthen vendors' knowledge of food safety, hygiene, and environmental health practices, helping to reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses and ensure a safe dining experience for the thousands of patrons expected to attend the festival.

The training was held on Tuesday, 6 October, as part of the NCC's Vendor Excellence & Sustainability Training (VEST) Programme, which is preparing food, beverage and craft vendors for Carnival 2027. The sessions, delivered by CARPHA's Regional Tourism and Health Program (THP) team, were conducted over two sessions, with approximately 115 participants attending each.

Facilitators included Dr Lisa Indar, executive director, CARPHA; Keston Daniel, Visitor-Based Surveillance Coordinator; Dr Sastee Kissoondan, Senior Technical Officer; Samantha Llanos, Epidemiologist, Visitor Based Surveillance and Frieda Mohammed, Training and Standards Officer and drew upon the THP's specialised work at the intersection of public health, tourism, food safety and mass gathering preparedness.

The training covered food safety during mass gatherings, common foodborne disease pathogens, personal hygiene and environmental health, and practical measures to ensure food is safely purchased, received, stored, prepared, cooked, handled and served in a food vendor setting. Attendees were also individually provided with various infographics detailing specific food safety practices such as glove wearing, hand washing and temperature checking, supplementing the learnings outlined throughout the training.

Speaking at the opening, Dr Indar, emphasised the importance of tailoring food safety interventions to Caribbean realities, particularly during large public events.

“CARPHA, as the lead public health agency for the Caribbean region, is especially positioned to conduct this training given our reputation and in-house technical expertise in foodborne disease. Possessing over 50 years of experience in Caribbean public health the Agency is well equipped to provide Caribbean-tailored food safety interventions,” D. Indar emphasised. This experience includes supporting food and environmental safety during major mass gatherings such as the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024, where similar training was delivered across the six Caribbean host countries, including Trinidad and Tobago, reaching more than 800 persons.

Dr Indar noted that Carnival presents a distinctive public health environment, with large crowds, increased and rapid food production and consumption, and numerous temporary food establishments operating at the same time. These conditions increase the opportunity for foodborne illness if appropriate food safety practices are not consistently followed.

The need for preparedness is heightened by the scale of Trinidad and Tobago's Carnival tourism product. Dr Indar noted that approximately 54,441 visitors arrived ahead of Carnival Monday and Tuesday in 2026, while approximately 200,000 patrons visited the FLAVA Village, the NCC's Carnival food, culture and entertainment marketplace at the Queen's Park Savannah, during its 51 days of operation.

Bringing remarks on behalf of the minister of health, Dr Lackram Bodoe,acting chief medical officer, Dr Jeanine S. Bernard, encouraged vendors to see food safety not simply as a regulatory requirement, but as an integral part of the quality and reputation of their businesses.“Make food safety part of your brand. When customers see a clean vending area, a food handler's badge, proper food handling and professional service, it builds confidence.

They are more comfortable purchasing from you, returning to you and recommending your business to others,” Dr St Bernard encouraged. She stressed that vendors are critical partners in food safety, noting that proper food handling protects customers while also protecting businesses and their reputations.

NCC chairman, Kanhai, said VEST was designed to strengthen the capacity and sustainability of Carnival vendors.“VEST is about building stronger businesses. It is about working together to ensure that you are more informed, professional, and better prepared for opportunities. It is about helping you take your businesses to the next level and creating more sustainable and viable futures for yourselves, your families, and your communities,” Kanhai underscored.

Participants who complete the training will receive certificates of participation recognising their commitment to strengthening food safety practices.