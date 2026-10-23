Commonwealth Voices Unite In Song Ahead Of CHOGM 2026

Artists and musicians from across the Commonwealth come together in a special Song Around The World production of 'With a Little Help from My Friends', celebrating the spirit of partnership at the heart of CHOGM 2026.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

ANTIGUA / ENGLAND – The government of Antigua and Barbuda, as host of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026, has partnered with Playing For Change, with the support of the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), to launch a special Song Around The World production of The Beatles' timeless classic 'With a Little Help From My Friends', bringing together artists and musicians from across the Commonwealth in a celebration of unity, friendship and shared purpose.

The Song Around The World production celebrates the spirit of collaboration and shared purpose at the heart of CHOGM 2026, under the theme“Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth.” The initiative is supported by the Sustainable Markets Initiative, founded in 2020 by His Majesty King Charles III, then Prince of Wales.

As host of CHOGM 2026, Antigua and Barbuda brings its rich cultural heritage, creativity and talent to this global collaboration. Local artists Khan Cordice and Asher Otto, together with the Antigua and Barbuda Youth Symphony Orchestra (ABYSO), join artists and musicians from Cameroon, Fiji, Ghana, India, Samoa, South Africa and the United Kingdom, bringing together the cultures, traditions and vibrant energy of the host nation and the wider Commonwealth.

From Antigua and Barbuda, to the wider Commonwealth, this production is more than a musical collaboration. It is a celebration of friendship, diversity and shared purpose, demonstrating how different voices, cultures and generations can come together as one powerful expression of what the Commonwealth can achieve together.

Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, said:

“As we prepare to welcome the Commonwealth, we are immensely proud to share Antigua and Barbuda's rich cultural heritage, creativity and talent with the world. Seeing our artists and young musicians join voices from across the Commonwealth is a celebration of who we are and what we can achieve together, inspiring unity, friendship and a more prosperous future for all.”

This special collaboration is made possible with the support of the Sustainable Markest Initiative, a partner of One Commonwealth Night and the wider CHOGM 2026 programme. At CHOGM 2026, the SMI will help connect capital, technology, expertise and implementation capability, with opportunities across Commonwealth markets, to accelerate delivery of the sustainable transition.

Jennifer Jordan-Saifi, CEO of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, said:

“This production is a wonderful example of Commonwealth talent and community across the globe, demonstrating the importance of collaboration in turning shared ambition into delivery. When communities, governments and businesses work toward a common purpose, they unlock opportunities that could not be achieved alone, and we look forward to CHOGM 2026 as a moment to translate that opportunity into practical partnerships, investment and action.”

Mark Johnson, co-founder of Playing For Change and director of the production, said:

“Music is the greatest tool we have to unite and inspire people to live in harmony. This Song Around The World is the perfect example of this reality, and I am honoured to have worked with so many talented people and musicians to create something bigger than ourselves.”

The production will be released globally on 23 October 2026, ahead of CHOGM 2026 in Antigua and Barbuda, carrying a timeless message of friendship, hope and the power of coming together across the Commonwealth.

The music video will be available at and on YouTube at where media and audiences worldwide are invited to watch and share this special production.