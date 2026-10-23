Taiwan Pavilion Shines At ITB Asia 2026: Muslim-Friendly MICE Takes Center Stage

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)



Organised by the, the Taiwan delegation successfully concluded its exhibition at theduring, held in Singapore from October 21 to 23. During the trade show, the pavilion facilitated 300 business matchmaking sessions and hosted two consecutive, significantly expandingbusiness opportunities.

On the opening day, the delegation introduced Taiwan's overall tourism landscape, MICE infrastructure, and incentive programs to international buyers and media. The second day spotlighted “Muslim-Friendly MICE” through a specialised promotional session, pairing industry negotiations with cultural experiences to give global buyers an immediate, comprehensive appreciation of Taiwan's robust MICE service capabilities.

During the briefing on Taiwan's comprehensive MICE environment and newly updated incentive measures, the Tourism Administration highlighted the “Dual-Engine Tourism Development Plan,” spotlighting add-on tour incentives for international MICE travellers and boosted subsidies for overseas corporate incentive trips. Participating Taiwanese partners then presented their premium products and services. Buyers engaged enthusiastically, raising active inquiries regarding subsidy criteria, venue selection, and itinerary planning, and continued in-depth discussions after the session to explore future collaborations.

Ranked joint third among non-OIC destinations in the Mastercard-Crescent Rating Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) 2026, Taiwan leveraged this momentum at the Taiwan Pavilion by staging a dedicated “Muslim-Friendly MICE” briefing. The session provided in-depth coverage of Taiwan's certified Halal dining, Muslim-friendly accommodations, and public prayer facilities. The pavilion also offered Halal-certified Taiwanese pineapple cakes and nougat for buyers to sample, complemented by custom rose-shaped cotton candy gifts, allowing buyers from Southeast Asia and global Muslim markets to experience firsthand Taiwan's warm and attentive hospitality.

Beyond the group appointments, the seven participating Taiwanese industry partners-alongside exhibitors from Taipei City and Kaohsiung City -engaged in continuous business matchmaking with international buyers throughout the event, covering corporate meetings, incentive travel, and group tour products. The Taipei City Government mounted a City Pavilion, while the Kaohsiung City Government led local partners to participate. Together, central and local authorities showcased a multifaceted spectrum of MICE options, spanning cosmopolitan urban sophistication and the distinct charm of Southern Taiwan.

The Taiwan Pavilion's overall visual design seamlessly integrated the MOTC Tourism Administration brand identity with visual imagery from the “Pinnacle of the Tropic of Cancer” and “Smiling Southern Bays” campaigns, capturing the island's natural and cultural splendours. Live demonstrations and DIY workshops featuring cotton candy sculpted into the tourism mascot “OhBear,” roses, and ice cream cones drew steady crowds for photos, serving as an effective bridge for partners and buyers to initiate business discussions.

Shih Chih-chung, director of the Singapore Office of the Tourism Administration, MOTC, stated that ITB Asia serves not only as a stage to showcase Taiwan's tourism resources, but also as a crucial platform to demonstrate Taiwan's comprehensive, highly capable service strengths in MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) to international buyers. Shih emphasised that Taiwan's distinct city characteristics from north to south, state-of-the-art exhibition venues, accommodations, dining, convenient transit networks, and unique local experiences-coupled with add-on MICE tour programs, incentive travel subsidies, and a hospitable Muslim-friendly environment-all represent formidable competitive advantages. He noted that the delegation hopes to translate the engagements initiated at the trade show into actionable partnerships where buyers can procure, enterprises can execute, and groups can travel, inspiring more international visitors to discover and experience Taiwan through conferences, incentive travel, and business exchanges.

To translate exhibition outcomes into tangible results, the Tourism Administration emphasised that it will continue assisting participating partners in following up on international buyer needs and pursuing collaborative opportunities. By pairing add-on MICE tour programs with enhanced subsidies for overseas incentive travel, the Administration aims to bring more international conferences and corporate incentive groups to Taiwan, steadily broadening its presence across the Asia-Pacific MICE market while elevating Taiwan's visibility and global appeal.