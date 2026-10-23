Rxsight Reports Inducement Grants As Permitted By The Nasdaq Listing Rules
Each inducement stock option has an exercise price of $5.02 per share, which is equal to the closing price of a share of RxSight common stock on the grant date, and shall vest as follows, subject to continuing service: 25% of the shares subject to such inducement stock option shall vest on the one year anniversary of October 23, 2026, and one forty-eighth (1/48th) of the shares subject to such inducement stock option shall vest monthly thereafter.
Each inducement RSU award shall vest as follows, subject to continuing service: one-sixth of the shares subject to the inducement RSU award shall vest on the first trading day on or after each of February 28, 2027, August 31, 2027, February 29, 2028, August 31, 2028, February 28, 2029, and August 31, 2029.
Each inducement award is subject to the terms of the RxSight, Inc. 2026 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and related forms of agreements, and were granted as inducements material to these employees to enter into employment with RxSight in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
About RxSight, Inc.
RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The Light Adjustable LensTM system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable LensTM products (LALTM and LAL+TM), RxSight Light Delivery DeviceTM (LDDTM), and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at .
Light Adjustable LensTM, LALTM, LAL+TM, Light Delivery DeviceTM and LDDTM are trademarks of RxSight, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact:
Oliver Moravcevic
VP, Investor Relations
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