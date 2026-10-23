Game Show Battle Rooms Seattle Bellevue Launches“Best. Holiday Party. Ever.” Campaign For 2026 Holiday Season

Game Show Battle Rooms Seattle – Bellevue introduces its 2026“Best. Holiday Party. Ever.” campaign at Lincoln Square South in downtown Bellevue, marking the venue's first holiday season since opening in June.

The Bellevue Collection's Snowflake Lane holiday parade on Bellevue Way NE, steps from Game Show Battle Rooms Seattle – Bellevue at Lincoln Square South. Photo: Chance Merchant Photography..

Game Show Battle Rooms Seattle – Bellevue offers interactive corporate holiday events combining hosted game show competitions, team building activities, and group entertainment at Lincoln Square South in downtown Bellevue, Washington.

The 2026 holiday campaign at Game Show Battle Rooms Seattle – Bellevue features private game show experiences for coworkers, friends, and families at Lincoln Square South, steps from Snowflake Lane in downtown Bellevue.

The campaign introduces holiday-themed game show experiences at Lincoln Square South, alongside downtown Bellevue's annual Snowflake Lane holiday festivities.

- Jessica, Coca-Cola

SEATTLE - BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Game Show Battle Rooms Seattle – Bellevue has announced the local launch of its 2026“Best. Holiday Party. Ever.” campaign, part of a coordinated nationwide initiative across the company's 24 operating locations. The campaign introduces seasonal game show programming for businesses, families, and other groups planning holiday celebrations throughout the Seattle metropolitan area and the Eastside.

The Bellevue venue, which opened in June 2026 at Lincoln Square South in downtown Bellevue, is participating in the campaign for the first time this holiday season. Its seasonal programming will coincide with The Bellevue Collection's Snowflake Lane holiday parade performed nightly along Bellevue Way NE between Lincoln Square and Bellevue Square shopping and entertainment districts.

The location will feature holiday-themed versions of its interactive game show competitions, combining team-based challenges with professional hosts and private game show arenas. Catering arrangements and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverage options are also available for organized group events.

A NATIONWIDE HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN COMES TO SEATTLE

The“Best. Holiday Party. Ever.” campaign is being introduced across Game Show Battle Rooms locations nationwide for the 2026 holiday season. The initiative incorporates seasonal content into the company's immersive game show format for corporate holiday parties, employee appreciation events, and private group gatherings.

Participants compete in teams through a series of interactive challenges inspired by television game shows. Professional hosts guide the competitions, explain the rules, and manage each round.

Private game show experiences typically last 60 to 75 minutes and feature activities designed to encourage participation, communication, and friendly competition.

The Bellevue location offers Classic Showdowns and Primetime Showdowns, two experiences featuring different combinations of game show challenges. Seasonal questions and holiday-themed content will be incorporated into the existing formats during the campaign.

Explore Game Show Battle Rooms Holiday Party Experiences

CORPORATE HOLIDAY PARTIES AND TEAM BUILDING IN GREATER SEATTLE

Corporate holiday celebrations are a central focus of the 2026 campaign, with Game Show Battle Rooms Seattle – Bellevue offering an interactive group activity for organizations planning year-end gatherings.

The Seattle metropolitan area is home to employers across technology, aerospace, healthcare, financial services, retail, logistics, and professional services. Bellevue and the surrounding Eastside communities are major regional employment centers, with corporate offices, hotels, restaurants, and meeting facilities serving businesses throughout King County.

The hosted game show format allows coworkers to participate in organized team competitions. Groups face off in a series of challenges, with professional hosts facilitating each round and managing the experience.

The Lincoln Square South venue offers catering arrangements through local restaurant partners, allowing businesses to coordinate food service as part of their corporate holiday events. Onsite beverage service includes beer, hard seltzers, and nonalcoholic options.

The seasonal programming also accommodates employee appreciation events, department gatherings, and other organized group activities.

Learn About Our Corporate Team Building Events

“Holiday gatherings are an important opportunity for companies to bring employees together outside their usual work environment,” said David Sauer, CEO and Co-Founder of Game Show Battle Rooms.“With this year's holiday campaign, we're incorporating seasonal games into our existing format and providing organizations with another way to celebrate as a team.”

LINCOLN SQUARE SOUTH AND THE BELLEVUE BUSINESS COMMUNITY

Game Show Battle Rooms Seattle – Bellevue operates at 420 Bellevue Way NE in Lincoln Square South, part of the Bellevue Collection in downtown Bellevue, Washington.

The venue serves businesses, residents, and organized groups throughout the Seattle metropolitan area, including Bellevue, Redmond, Kirkland, Mercer Island, Issaquah, Seattle, and surrounding Puget Sound communities.

Downtown Bellevue is a major regional business and commercial center, with corporate offices, hotels, conference facilities, restaurants, and shopping destinations concentrated around Bellevue Way, NE 8th Street, and the surrounding downtown district.

Lincoln Square South is part of the Bellevue Collection, a mixed-use destination that includes shopping, dining, entertainment, offices, and hospitality facilities. Its location in downtown Bellevue places the venue near several major Eastside employment and commercial corridors.

The broader Eastside business community includes technology companies, corporate headquarters, professional services firms, and other employers throughout Bellevue, Redmond, and Kirkland.

Throughout the year, Game Show Battle Rooms Seattle – Bellevue hosts corporate team building events, birthday parties, family gatherings, and other private group activities.

Having opened in June 2026, the Bellevue location is participating in its first year-end holiday season. Its inclusion in the nationwide campaign introduces seasonal programming to the venue's existing experiences, providing an additional option for organizations planning holiday gatherings in downtown Bellevue and throughout the Eastside.

SNOWFLAKE LANE BRINGS HOLIDAY ACTIVITIES TO DOWNTOWN BELLEVUE

The 2026 holiday campaign at Game Show Battle Rooms Seattle – Bellevue coincides with Snowflake Lane, the Bellevue Collection's annual holiday parade held along Bellevue Way NE between Bellevue Square and Lincoln Square.

Scheduled from November 27 through December 24, 2026, Snowflake Lane features holiday floats, live performers, festive music, and artificial snowfall. This free public event, courtesy of The Bellevue Collection and the Freeman Family, begins at 7 p.m. and brings visitors to downtown Bellevue throughout the holiday season.

Game Show Battle Rooms is located at Lincoln Square South, directly along the Bellevue Way corridor where Snowflake Lane takes place. Its proximity to the parade provides an opportunity for businesses, families, and other groups to incorporate a private game show experience into a broader downtown Bellevue holiday outing.

For corporate holiday parties and organized group celebrations, the surrounding Bellevue Collection district also offers restaurants, hotels, shopping, and other entertainment options within walking distance.

The combination of the venue's seasonal game show programming and nearby holiday activities gives organizations additional options when coordinating year-end events in downtown Bellevue.

OPTIONS FOR LARGER SEATTLE CORPORATE EVENTS

In addition to its venue-based experiences, Game Show Battle Rooms offers mobile game show entertainment for organizations hosting events at external locations.

The mobile format can accommodate larger gatherings, including corporate events with approximately 80 to more than 1,000 participants, depending on the event configuration.

These experiences can be arranged at corporate offices, hotels, conference facilities, convention venues, and other event locations, subject to local service availability.

Learn About Our Mobile Game Show Experiences

2026 HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING AND EVENT INFORMATION

The seasonal campaign is being introduced during the 2026 holiday planning period, with holiday-themed game show experiences available through participating Game Show Battle Rooms locations.

Information about the Seattle – Bellevue venue, seasonal programming, corporate group arrangements, and scheduling is available at:

ABOUT GAME SHOW BATTLE ROOMS

Founded in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2017, Game Show Battle Rooms operates immersive game show entertainment venues across the United States. The company offers private, hosted game show experiences for corporate events, team building activities, birthday parties, holiday celebrations, and other group gatherings.

Game Show Battle Rooms currently operates 24 locations nationwide and reports more than 200,000 five-star Google reviews across its venues.

Additional information is available at .

Mike Rylander

Game Show Battle Rooms

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Game Show Battle Rooms Seattle – Bellevue Launches“Best. Holiday Party. Ever.” Campaign for 2026 Holiday Season News Provided By Game Show Battle Rooms October 23, 2026, 23:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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