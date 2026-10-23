Ramsey Financial Group Names Meagan Murphy Crawford Partner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Crawford will lead the firm's development on the space capital stack thesis, the five-layer structure of financial solutions for the space industry.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ramsey Financial Group, the Houston-based entity through which the Womack and Crawford families administer and develop their investments, has named Meagan Murphy Crawford a partner of the firm. Crawford was previously a principal of the firm and will now lead the firm's new line of work on the space capital stack."Ramsey Financial Group is now the entity through which both the Womack and Crawford families administer and develop their investments," said Leo B. Womack, Founder and Chairman of Ramsey Financial Group. "Meagan has helped administer our investments across space, agriculture technology, and artificial intelligence throughout the last decade. Naming her a partner adds her as a deciding member on the full range of our investment activity, which also includes energy, life sciences, and real estate. It also aligns the entire group with her space capital stack mandate."The space capital stack is the five-layer structure set out in "Beyond Venture: Space Needs a Complete Capital Stack," the white paper Ramsey Financial Group sponsored earlier this year. The paper argues that the bottleneck in this industry has moved from the launchpad to the balance sheet. Venture equity is the only instrument most space companies can reach, so founders and their earliest backers are diluted through successive rounds long after the technical risk has fallen, operators self-insure whole constellations, and startups become accidental real-estate developers around the launch corridor. The five layers are data and intelligence through Off Earth Data, early-stage equity through Starchart Ventures, private credit through a vehicle in formation for 2027, infrastructure development through SpacePort Fund, and insurance through Alera Group Emerging Industries. Off Earth Data tracked 3,268 space companies (as of Oct. 23, 2026), the base of companies this stack is built to serve."Every round of venture capital a company raises costs the founders and early investors significant equity," said Crawford. "In other industries, credit, infrastructure development, and insurance exist so lower-cost capital can arrive as the risk falls, and the company reaches revenue and exit with more early equity intact for those who took the highest risks. These mechanisms have largely been missing from the space industry, and building them is my work at Ramsey Financial Group."According to the Beyond Venture white paper's illustrative path, a space founder who raises four equity rounds holds 19 percent of the company, and the same founder with a credit facility available from first revenue holds 40 percent. Twenty-one points of ownership turn on whether a lender will finance a space asset. Launch insurance is mature and competitively priced, but coverage thins the moment hardware reaches orbit and starts earning, which is the moment a lender needs insurable collateral; the paper puts 95.6 percent of satellites without post-launch coverage (as of Aug. 23, 2026). On the ground, aerospace payroll in Brevard County, which contains the Space Coast, grew 89 percent from 2017 to 2023, according to the Economic Development Commission of Florida's Space Coast. Yet over the following period, housing permits decreased 29 percent from 2023 to 2025, according to US Census building permit data. Off Earth Data's licensed-spaceport registry listed 20 US sites (as of Oct. 23, 2026), and all of these regions suffer from their own infrastructure gaps."This family has put its own capital behind frontier industries since before there was a space economy to invest in," said L. Barton Womack, Managing Director of Ramsey Financial Group. "Making Meagan a partner is how that continues. The capital stack she is building is the tool the next generation of these companies will need."Crawford remains a principal of SpacePort Fund, founder of Starchart Ventures, and an investor in and advisor to Off Earth Data. "Beyond Venture: Space Needs a Complete Capital Stack" sets out all five layers and is published at .Boilerplate and media contactAbout Ramsey Financial GroupRamsey Financial Group, LLC is the Houston-based entity through which the Womack and Crawford families administer and develop their investments in space, agriculture technology, artificial intelligence, energy, life sciences, and real estate, and through which they offer co-investments to aligned family offices, angel networks, and institutional investors. A group of industry experts supports the firm's due diligence and the management of its portfolio. Ramsey Financial Group, LLC is not registered with the SEC or any state as an investment adviser or broker-dealer. The firm is online at .

Meagan Murphy Crawford

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Ramsey Financial Group Names Meagan Murphy Crawford Partner News Provided By Karman Line October 23, 2026, 23:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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