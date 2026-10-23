ALTO Salida Unveils Limited-Time Buyer Incentives, Including One Year Of HOA Dues And Monarch Ski Area 4-Pack

Launch offer rewards early buyers at Salida's new mountain residences, where owners can operate short-term rentals without being Chaffee County residents

SALIDA, CO, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ALTO, a new collection of modern mountain residences in Salida, today announced a package of buyer incentives designed to reward early purchasers. Represented by LIV Sotheby's International Realty global real estate advisors Jason Filler, Koa Schumann, and Michael Maassel, the first eight units sold will receive one full year of HOA dues paid, a value of roughly $5,400. Every unit sold also includes a Kim's Gym membership and a transferable Monarch Ski Area 4-pack. Eight top-tier residences will also include a private ski locker located just inside the building entrance, so owners can go straight from the slopes to their front door.

The development offers a timely example of how lifestyle amenities and ownership flexibility are shaping Colorado's mountain-home market. According to Sotheby's International Realty's 2026 Luxury Outlook, 60% of affiliated agents say lifestyle and wellness features now outweigh traditional factors in luxury homebuying decisions. Owners can also operate short-term rentals without being Chaffee County residents.

"What sets ALTO apart is the flexibility it offers owners,” says Filler and Schumann.“ALTO allows buyers to enjoy a new second home in Salida while also generating rental income when they're away. Combined with professional management, owners can enjoy a true turnkey experience without the day-to-day responsibilities of operating a vacation rental."

Incentives at a Glance

.One year of HOA dues: the first eight units sold receive one full year of HOA dues, valued at approximately $5,400.

.Kim's Gym membership: one membership with every unit sold.

.Monarch Ski Area 4-pack: one transferable 4-pack with every unit sold.

.Private ski locker: included with units 3H, 3G, 2H, 2G, 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B, located at the building entrance.

A Mountain Home That Earns While You're Away

ALTO offers one-, two- and three-bedroom residences designed for primary or secondary homeownership, or rental flexibility. Homes feature premium finishes, open-concept layouts, high ceilings, designer kitchens, outdoor living space, and mountain-inspired architecture. The new-construction build is designed for lock-and-leave convenience.

One of ALTO's most distinctive advantages is that owners do not need to be Chaffee County residents to operate short-term rentals, a rare benefit in the Salida market. Owners can use their residence for ski weekends, summers on the river, or holiday gatherings. They can also put unused nights to work to help offset the cost of ownership. Piñon Vacation Rentals offers professional on-site management, handling bookings, guest communication, turnovers and ongoing property care.

"Salida needs housing opportunities like this,” explains Maassel.“ALTO offers well-located, turnkey mountain homes that owners can enjoy while also generating some rental income to help reduce their carrying costs. The limited-time incentives, particularly a full year of HOA dues for the first eight buyers, make it a good time to move forward."

Salida: A Year-Round Destination

ALTO's walkable location puts owners and guests within easy reach of downtown Salida's restaurants, as well as the trails, river access, and mountain adventures that draw visitors in every season. The included Monarch Ski Area 4-pack and Kim's Gym membership reflect that active lifestyle.

"We chose ALTO because we wanted a modern, move-in-ready home in Salida that we could use ourselves and also have the option to rent when we're not here,” says one homeowner.“Being in the Two Rivers community is a big part of the appeal. We love the panoramic mountain views; the riverside setting along the South Arkansas; and amenities like the gym, nearby restaurants, and easy access to trails.”

About LIV Sotheby's International Realty

LIV Sotheby's International Realty services the Front Range markets of Boulder, Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Denver, Evergreen, Golden, Keystone, and Northern Colorado as well as the resort markets of Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Dillon, Frisco, Keystone, Telluride, Vail, and Winter Park. Our expert real estate professionals provide local expertise for buyers and sellers in Colorado combined with the global reach of the Sotheby's International Realty brand. Contact LIV Sotheby's International Realty by calling 303.893.3200 or visiting livsothebysrealty for all your real estate needs.

About ALTO

ALTO is a collection of modern one-, two- and three-bedroom residences in Salida, Colorado, designed for flexible second-home ownership with short-term rental potential and professional management available through Piñon Vacation Rentals. For more information, visit altosalida.

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Photos Link: #39;s-international-realty/sharedassets/MTMxNDM=?status=Y29sbGVjdGlvbg==

Photo Credit: WayUp Media

Laura Wilson

LIV Sotheby's International Realty

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ALTO Salida Unveils Limited-Time Buyer Incentives, Including One Year of HOA Dues and Monarch Ski Area 4-Pack News Provided By LIV Sotheby's International Realty October 23, 2026, 23:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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