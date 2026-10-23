Ryan Watkins DDS Inc. Built Dreamtime Dentistry Around A Rare Dual Credential In Dental Anesthesiology

Ryan Watkins DDS Inc. in Vista, CA

Dr. Ryan Watkins and two team members standing together in the office at Dreamtime Dentistry

Patient positioned for a panoramic X-ray scan with treatment area visible in background at Dreamtime Dentistry

Dental staff member assisting a patient in a treatment chair with imaging displayed on monitor

RYAN WATKINS DDS INC. - Dental Verified, Score 98

Since 2011, Dr. Ryan Watkins has paired a National Dental Board of Anesthesiology diplomate credential with same-day CEREC crowns and CBCT imaging in Vista, CA.

- Ryan Watkins DDS Inc, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Since 2011, a boutique dental practice on Vista Village Drive has paired personalized attention with advanced technology and a rare clinical credential in anesthesiology. Ryan Watkins DDS Inc., operating as Dreamtime Dentistry, has built its reputation on a combination of credentials, technology, and philosophy that puts comfort and precision on equal footing. With a 98 Dental Score and a 4.8-star average across 101 reviews, the practice has become a dependable name for North County San Diego families seeking everything from routine cleanings to full-mouth implant rehabilitation.A Dentist Who Trained as an Anesthesiologist FirstWhat sets Dr. Ryan Watkins apart in a crowded field of general dentists is a credential most patients never think to ask about but immediately appreciate once they understand it: he is a Diplomate of the National Dental Board of Anesthesiology and a Fellow of the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology, layering advanced, formal training in anesthesiology on top of general dentistry. After graduating from the Loma Linda University School of Dentistry, Dr. Watkins deepened his training inside the anesthesia departments of Riverside County Regional Medical Center and Loma Linda University Medical Center, as well as the Loma Linda University School of Dentistry Surgery Center - experience that let him safely manage increasingly complex cases. Over the years, he has personally provided anesthesia for thousands of procedures, spanning dental implants, oral surgery, full-mouth rehabilitation, and pediatric dentistry. Patients and referring doctors trust Dr. Watkins for his calm, attentive approach and commitment to safety.Dr. Watkins has also been recognized beyond the treatment room: he was named an Outstanding Author by The Practice Marketers Inc. for his book, Sedation Dentistry: Wake Up With a New Smile, which has guided countless people in getting their smiles back. Alongside him, Dr. Kyung Boen rounds out the clinical team as a general dentist.A Philosophy Built on Listening FirstAsk the team at Dreamtime Dentistry what makes their approach different, and the answer isn't a piece of equipment - it's a posture. "We're not a one-size-fits-all dental office. We take time to listen, explain your options, and create treatment plans tailored to your goals," the practice says of its own standard of care. That ethos shows up in how appointments unfold: rather than defaulting to a single recommended path, the team walks patients through alternatives, explains trade-offs in plain language, and builds a plan around what the patient actually wants to achieve, whether that's a quick cosmetic fix or a complete smile rebuild.Technology That Shrinks the Number of VisitsDreamtime Dentistry's clinical capabilities read like a checklist most practices twice its size can't match. The office runs 3D CBCT imaging and digital impressions, giving the team a precise three-dimensional map of a patient's teeth, jaw, and surrounding anatomy before treatment ever begins. That imaging feeds directly into same-day CEREC crowns, meaning a patient who arrives with a cracked or failing tooth can often leave the same day with a finished, permanent restoration rather than returning weeks later for a second appointment. On the surgical side, the practice offers both single-tooth implants and full-arch all-on-four restorations, giving patients with anything from one missing tooth to a full set of failing teeth a path back to a complete, functional smile. Cosmetic options include Invisalign clear aligners and teeth whitening, available both in-office and through take-home trays, while restorative and surgical care extends to crowns, bridges, root canals, extractions, and wisdom teeth removal.Sedation Without the StigmaFor patients whose anxiety has kept them out of a dental chair for years, Dreamtime Dentistry offers a genuine spectrum of sedation options - from nitrous oxide for mild unease up to general anesthesia and IV sedation for patients facing extensive or complex treatment, all overseen by a dentist formally credentialed in anesthesiology rather than delegated to outside providers. This is the clinical specialty Dr. Watkins trained for, and it shapes how the entire office approaches care. The result is a practice equally comfortable treating a nervous first-time adult patient and a toddler in for their very first checkup - Dr. Watkins, a father of three himself, especially enjoys working with children and helping them build positive and comfortable dental experiences from an early age.The Patient Experience, From Parking Lot to CheckoutThe practical details of a visit to Dreamtime Dentistry reflect the same patient-first thinking. The office sits at 950 Vista Village Drive with free on-site parking in the lot and rear of the building, and the front desk and back office staff communicate daily in both English and Spanish, removing a barrier that too often complicates care for bilingual families. New patients typically secure an appointment within one to two weeks, and same-day visits are offered depending on availability - a meaningful option for a cracked tooth or sudden toothache that can't wait. The practice accepts most major PPO insurance plans, including Delta Dental, Cigna, Aetna, UnitedHealthcare, Humana, and BlueCross BlueShield, and for patients without insurance, financing through CareCredit and Cherry Pay, along with an in-house membership plan, keeps premium private-pay dentistry within reach.Deep Roots in North County San DiegoSince opening its doors in 2011, Dreamtime Dentistry has served North County San Diego with a rare clinical credential, a recognized published work on sedation dentistry, and a technology stack built to minimize the number of times a patient has to come back.Frequently Asked QuestionsAre you accepting new patients?Yes - booking is typically about one to two weeks out.Do you offer emergency or same-day visits?Same-day visits are offered depending on availability.Do you take my insurance?The practice accepts most major PPO plans, including Delta Dental, Cigna, Aetna, UnitedHealthcare, Humana, and BlueCross BlueShield.Do you offer payment plans or financing?Yes - financing is available through Cherry Pay and CareCredit, along with an in-house membership plan.Do you see children?Yes, patients of all ages are welcome, and Dr. Watkins has a particular focus on pediatric dentistry.Do you place dental implants?Yes - the practice offers both single implants and full-arch all-on-four restorations.About Ryan Watkins DDS Inc. (Dreamtime Dentistry)Ryan Watkins DDS Inc., operating as Dreamtime Dentistry, has served North County San Diego from Vista, California since 2011, offering general, cosmetic, and implant dentistry alongside advanced sedation options overseen by Dr. Ryan Watkins, a Diplomate of the National Dental Board of Anesthesiology and Fellow of the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology. The practice combines 3D CBCT imaging, digital impressions, and same-day CEREC crowns with a bilingual team and a judgment-free, patient-centered philosophy. Dreamtime Dentistry is currently accepting new patients and can be reached at (760) 274-0993.For more information about Ryan Watkins DDS Inc., visit dreamtimedentistry.Verified Dental profile: practices/ryan-watkins-dds-inc-vista-ca/Vista dentists on Dental:Dental:

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Ryan Watkins DDS Inc. Built Dreamtime Dentistry Around a Rare Dual Credential in Dental Anesthesiology News Provided By Dental October 23, 2026, 23:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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