International Medical Aid Brings Global Health Education To The 2026 UC Davis Pre-Health Conference

International Medical Aid representatives and alumni at the IMA booth during the 2026 UC Davis Pre-Health Conference on October 17.

IMA's Founder and Managing Director leads the“Ethics, Culture, and Care: Responsible Approaches to International Clinical Internships” workshop at the UC Davis Pre-Health Conference.

Conference attendees review information about International Medical Aid's healthcare internship and educational programs at the IMA booth.

IMA participated in the Pre-Health Fair and presented a workshop on cultural awareness, appropriate student roles and responsible clinical learning abroad.

- Homayon Ghassemi, Co-Founder, International Medical AidWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- We met future doctors, nurses, physician assistants and other aspiring healthcare professionals at the 2026 UC Davis Pre-Health Conference on October 17, sharing what students should expect from an international clinical internship and how to prepare for one responsibly.At our booth on Hutchison Field, we spoke with students about their career interests, their experience so far and the questions they want to answer before applying to a healthcare program abroad. Conversations ranged from shadowing physicians in teaching hospitals to choosing a destination, understanding program costs and planning for Winter, Spring and Summer 2027.Our workshop,“Ethics, Culture, and Care: Responsible Approaches to International Clinical Internships,” brought those conversations into the classroom at TLC 1010. Rather than simply telling students where they could travel, we focused on what responsible learning actually requires: understanding the boundaries of a student's role, protecting patient privacy, listening to local healthcare professionals and respecting the communities that welcome visiting learners. Alumni perspectives added firsthand context to the discussion.What Students Asked Us About Clinical Internships AbroadFor students hoping to pursue medicine, our pre-med internships abroad offer physician shadowing, department rotations, educational sessions and structured learning in host healthcare settings. Our program overview explains how observation, mentorship, community outreach and cultural education fit together. These experiences are designed for learning, not independent medical practice. We encouraged students to ask about supervision, expectations and the role they would have before choosing a program.Students also wanted practical answers about when to go and how to prepare. Our Program Dates and Fees page provides current destination options, session lengths and pricing for the upcoming 2027 programs. The conversation does not end with travel. IMA also offers medical school admissions consulting for students planning the next stage of their education.A Conference Scholarship Opportunity With a November 1 DeadlineWe also introduced an opportunity for eligible students who registered with IMA at the conference. Those attendees can apply by November 1, 2026, for consideration for fully funded scholarships valued at up to $12,000, including airfare, toward an eligible Winter, Spring or Summer 2027 IMA program. Applicants must have registered with us during the event, apply by the deadline, complete our admissions process and be accepted into an eligible program. Students already admitted or enrolled are not eligible for this conference-specific offer. Awards are subject to funding and are not guaranteed.Why We Came to UC DavisWe believe students deserve clear information before committing to an international healthcare experience. The Pre-Health Conference gave us the chance to meet students face to face, answer direct questions and discuss why clinical education must respect the expertise of local professionals. We're grateful to the conference organizers, the students and advisers who visited our booth, and everyone who joined our workshop.Students who missed us at UC Davis can learn more through our internship programs, compare current dates and fees, and contact our admissions team about eligibility, preparation and the application process.About International Medical Aid FoundationInternational Medical Aid Foundation is a U.S.-based nonprofit providing global health education and international internship opportunities. IMA programs include supervised clinical learning and educational activities intended to help participants understand healthcare in the communities where they study. The organization also provides medical and physician assistant school admissions advising.

Mark Jones

International Medical Aid Foundation

+1 470-670-7691

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International Medical Aid Brings Global Health Education to the 2026 UC Davis Pre-Health Conference News Provided By International Medical Aid October 23, 2026, 23:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations



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