MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Security Service of Ukrain (SSU) said this.

“Based on evidence collected by the Security Service of Ukraine, another member of an agent network and combat group of Russian military intelligence, better known as the GRU, has received a guilty verdict. The SSU neutralized the group in the Kharkiv region in summer 2024,” the statement said.

At the time, all four members of the enemy cell were detained after they blew up the vehicle of a Ukrainian soldier.

The serviceman sustained serious injuries in the incident.

According to the SSU, in August 2026, the suspect was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

“Now the convict has received another 15-year prison sentence for setting fire to two Ukrzaliznytsia relay cabinets,” the service said.

It was established that the enemy assignment was carried out by a laborer from the outskirts of Kharkiv who had been recruited by the invaders.

The man came to the attention of the Russian GRU through an acquaintance from temporarily occupied Donetsk who is a member of the so-called“DPR special forces” and cooperates with the Russian intelligence service.

“To set fire to the relay cabinets, the agent purchased a flammable mixture, which he subsequently poured over the electrical equipment,” the SSU said.

detains woman in Odesa suspected of directing Russian strikes on port and National Guard facilitie

Based on new evidence of his subversive activities, the court found the man guilty under Part 2 of Article 15 and Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted sabotage committed under martial law).

As reported by Ukrinform, a court sentenced a resident of the Donetsk region to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for tracking the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces for Russian intelligence services to facilitate subsequent strikes.