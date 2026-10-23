Mirasol Resources Announces Option Grants
The Options entitle the holders to purchase the equivalent number of common shares of the Company at a price of $0.30 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options will vest as follows: 40% on the date of grant, followed by an additional 30% on each of the six and twelve month anniversaries of the date of grant.
All grants of Options are subject to the Company's Stock Option Plan which was approved by shareholders at Mirasol's annual and special meeting of shareholders on October 7, 2026.
For further information, contact:
Tim Heenan, President & CEO
or
Troy Shultz, Vice President Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (604) 602-9989
Email: ...
Website:
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