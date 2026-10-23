Ulurx Expands Hair Loss Education Initiative For Women Over 45

Melanie Elaine, Founder UluRx

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Phoenix-based UluRx expands education for women experiencing female hair thinning, menopause-related hair changes and other midlife hair loss.

- Melanie Elaine, Founder UluRxPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- UluRx has expanded its hair loss education initiative for women over 45, adding resources focused on female hair thinning, menopause-related hair changes, shedding, breakage and other concerns that commonly arise during midlife.The initiative is designed to help women better distinguish among different types of hair changes before deciding what questions to ask or what next steps may be appropriate.Female pattern hair loss becomes increasingly common with age. Published dermatology literature has estimated that approximately 30% to 40% of women are affected by ages 60 to 69.Research has also documented the emotional effects of hair loss. In one study involving women seeking treatment for androgenetic hair loss, 88% reported a negative effect on daily life, 75% reported a negative effect on self-esteem and 50% reported associated social problems.According to UluRx, those findings reinforce the need for clearer consumer education around hair loss in midlife.“Hair loss is often described as though it were one problem with one answer,” said Melanie, founder of UluRx.“In reality, a woman may be dealing with increased shedding, progressive thinning, finer strands or breakage. Understanding what is actually changing is an important place to start.”Educational Focus on Different Types of Hair ChangeThe expanded UluRx initiative addresses several concerns that are commonly grouped together under the term“hair loss.”These include:- Increased shedding- Progressive thinning- Reduced hair density- Widening of the part- Finer individual strands- Hair breakage- Menopause-related hair changes- Scalp health and common misconceptions surrounding hair-growth productsUluRx says the goal is to encourage women to describe the pattern and timing of the change rather than assuming that every form of hair loss has the same cause or solution.For example, hair that appears unable to grow may actually be breaking along the shaft, while another woman may be experiencing increased shedding or gradual loss of density.Those distinctions can shape the questions discussed during a medical evaluation.Addressing Common Questions From Women in MidlifeUluRx developed the expanded educational focus in response to recurring questions from women in their 40s, 50s, 60s and beyond.Common questions include how to distinguish shedding from thinning, whether menopause can affect hair density, when further evaluation may be appropriate and how progress should be assessed over time.“A woman may say, 'My hair won't grow,' but that can mean several different things,” Melanie said.“The useful questions are whether the hair is breaking, shedding more than usual or gradually becoming finer. Those details help create a more productive conversation.”The company also addresses the emotional component of female hair loss through educational content about self-image and the role hair can play in personal identity.Published research has linked androgenetic alopecia with effects on self-esteem, emotions and quality of life.Expanding Hair Loss Education for Women Over 45The expanded initiative will continue to add educational content addressing female hair thinning, menopause-related hair changes, scalp health, breakage and common hair-growth misconceptions.The resources are intended to help women better understand the terminology surrounding hair loss and prepare more informed questions for healthcare professionals.The initiative is part of UluRx's broader effort to provide accessible education for adults experiencing age-related hair and skin changes.About UluRxUluRx is a Phoenix-based company providing educational resources and personalized hair and skin solutions for adults experiencing age-related changes. The company focuses on helping consumers better understand hair and skin concerns through education and individualized assessment.For more information, visit href="about-us/" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">ulurx/.

Melanie Elaine

UluRx

+1 602-315-1530

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UluRx Expands Hair Loss Education Initiative for Women Over 45 News Provided By UluRx October 23, 2026, 22:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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