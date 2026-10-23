Seraphim Plastics Highlights Opportunities For Manufacturers To Recover Value From Industrial Plastic Scrap

Industrial Plastic Recycling

Memphis-based recycling company helps manufacturers turn industrial plastic waste into valuable resources through sustainable recycling solutions.

TN, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tennessee-based industrial plastic recycling company helps manufacturers and commercial businesses identify recycling opportunities for surplus plastic materials.As manufacturers seek practical ways to manage production waste and improve material efficiency, Seraphim Plastics is highlighting the economic opportunities associated with recycling industrial plastic scrap.Operating a 60,000-square-foot plastic reprocessing facility in Memphis, Tennessee, Seraphim Plastics purchases and processes recyclable industrial plastics generated by manufacturing facilities, warehouses, distribution centers, and other commercial operations.Many manufacturers generate plastic scrap during routine production, including injection-molding runners, excess resin, rejected components, plastic purge, and outdated inventory. While these materials are sometimes treated as disposal expenses, certain industrial plastics retain recoverable value when properly sorted and processed."Industrial plastic scrap isn't always waste. Depending on the material, condition, and quantity, it can be a resource that businesses recover value from," the company explains.Industrial Plastic Scrap Represents an Overlooked Business OpportunityIndustrial plastic recycling offers manufacturers an opportunity to evaluate materials that might otherwise occupy valuable storage space or incur disposal expenses.Unlike mixed municipal recycling streams, industrial plastic scrap often originates from identifiable manufacturing processes. This can make certain materials easier to classify, separate, and evaluate for recycling.Seraphim Plastics works with businesses to identify potential recycling opportunities for materials such as:High-density polyethylene (HDPE)Polypropylene (PP)Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)Polycarbonate (PC)Nylon and other industrial resinsThese materials may be generated as plastic pallets, totes, crates, containers, production scrap, regrind, pellets, runners, sprues, and purge.The recoverable value of industrial plastic scrap depends on resin composition, contamination, material condition, available volume, and prevailing market demand.Supporting Industrial Recycling Across the Mid-SouthWith its Memphis recycling facility and additional offices in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Detroit, Michigan, Seraphim Plastics serves industrial businesses across Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Arkansas, and surrounding markets.The company works with manufacturers and other commercial operations that generate recyclable plastic materials, helping them evaluate alternatives to conventional disposal.For businesses producing consistent quantities of scrap plastic, establishing a recycling relationship can provide several operational advantages, including more predictable material handling, reduced accumulation of excess scrap, and opportunities to recover revenue from recyclable materials.Recycling Industrial Plastics Supports More Efficient Material UseIndustrial plastic recycling plays an important role in helping businesses extend the useful life of existing materials.When suitable plastic scrap is collected, separated, and reprocessed, recovered materials may be used in manufacturing new products rather than relying exclusively on virgin plastic resins.This approach supports resource efficiency while creating potential economic value for companies generating industrial plastic waste.Seraphim Plastics focuses on the practical side of industrial recycling: helping businesses determine which materials may be recyclable, evaluating available quantities, and identifying opportunities for material recovery.Helping Manufacturers Evaluate Their Plastic ScrapBusinesses generating excess plastic materials may be unaware of the potential resale value of their scrap.Material types such as HDPE, PP, and LDPE are commonly used throughout industrial manufacturing, packaging, transportation, and distribution. Depending on material specifications and market conditions, some of these plastics may qualify for purchase and recycling.Seraphim Plastics encourages businesses to evaluate their industrial plastic scrap before automatically treating it as waste.Manufacturers interested in learning more about available recycling options or selling recyclable industrial plastics can visit .About Seraphim PlasticsSeraphim Plastics is a Memphis, Tennessee-based industrial plastic recycling company specializing in purchasing, processing, and recycling commercial and manufacturing plastic scrap.With a 60,000-square-foot reprocessing facility in Memphis and offices in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Detroit, Michigan, the company works with industrial businesses seeking practical solutions for managing recyclable plastic materials.Seraphim Plastics purchases various industrial plastics, including HDPE, PP, LDPE, ABS, PET, and other recyclable resins, helping businesses recover value from surplus manufacturing materials.Media ContactSeraphim PlasticsMemphis, TennesseeWebsite:

Mathew Zachariah

Seraphim Plastics

+1 866-239-1510

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Seraphim Plastics Highlights Opportunities for Manufacturers to Recover Value From Industrial Plastic Scrap News Provided By Positive Digital Footprint October 23, 2026, 22:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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