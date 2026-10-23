Cal/OSHA Hazard Communication Citations Start With One Unlabeled Bottle NATEC Moves Training Online

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Cal/OSHA Hazcom Call to Training

Two-hour online course with five interactive games trains California employees on Title 8 Section 5194 and keeps them engaged from labels to the 2024 GHS update

- Allison CrouletFOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Cal/OSHA inspector stops at a maintenance cart and lifts a plastic jug half full of something blue. There is no label. The employee pushing the cart says it is probably the floor cleaner. Asked for the safety data sheet, the employee points toward an office. Asked who trained them on the chemical, they shrug. The inspector writes it up: an unlabeled secondary container, a data sheet that was not readily accessible, and no documented training. Three citations from one jug.California's Hazard Communication regulation, Title 8 Section 5194, appears on Cal/OSHA's own list of the ten most frequently cited Title 8 standards year after year, and the violations follow the same pattern. Missing written programs. Containers with no label or a defaced one. Data sheets locked where the night shift cannot reach them. Employees who were never trained, or whose training cannot be shown.NATEC International, Inc., a nationwide EH&S training company headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, now offers its Cal/OSHA HazCom Online Training course for California employers who need their people trained on Section 5194 on their own schedule. The course pairs narrated instruction with five interactive games, because training that employees click through without thinking does not change what they do with a chemical.What California requiresSection 5194 follows the structure of the federal Hazard Communication Standard but carries California's own text. Every employer with hazardous chemicals must keep a written hazard communication program, a list of those chemicals, a safety data sheet for each one, and a label on every container. Employees must be trained at initial assignment and whenever a new chemical hazard enters their work area, on seven required topics that range from how to detect a release to the three rights California guarantees: to receive hazard information personally, to have a physician or union representative receive it, and to be protected from retaliation for asking.California adds requirements the federal rule does not. A plain-language description of each chemical's health risks. A written request to the manufacturer within seven working days if a data sheet is missing. And when a new or revised data sheet shows significantly increased risk, employees must be informed within thirty days.How the 2024 update reaches CaliforniaFederal OSHA aligned the Hazard Communication Standard with the seventh revision of the Globally Harmonized System in 2024. The body of Section 5194 did not change, but its appendices adopt the federal appendices by reference, so the new hazard classes, label elements, and safety data sheet content apply in California now. Suppliers have been shipping new-format labels and data sheets since spring 2026, and the federal rule sets November 20, 2026 as the date for employers to update workplace labels, programs, and training for substances. California employees need to recognize both formats during the transition.How the online course worksThe online course runs about two hours and mirrors NATEC's classroom version. Narrated modules cover employer responsibilities under Section 5194, the written program, the sixteen-section data sheet with California's additions, every label system an employee will encounter, including GHS, NFPA 704, HMIS, and DOT, Proposition 65 and which employers it reaches, and the 2024 update.Engagement is built in. Five interactive games keep students working instead of watching: sorting workplace questions into the data sheet section that answers them, building a compliant shipped-container label from its parts, setting a live NFPA diamond to match a hazard description, hunting for answers on a real safety data sheet, and a Jeopardy-style review. Each game scores and reports to the employer's learning system, documenting completion automatically.Every student is also directed to their own employer's written program and data sheets, so the training lands on the chemicals they actually handle."California employers carry requirements the federal rule does not. We built this course so a new hire can learn Section 5194 the first week, in a format that keeps them engaged," said Allison Croulet, Vice President of NATEC International, Inc.About NATEC International, Inc.NATEC International, Inc. is a nationwide environmental, health, and safety training company headquartered in Fountain Valley, California. NATEC delivers OSHA, Cal/OSHA, EPA, DOT, and state-specific courses in online, in-person, virtual, and hybrid formats to employers across the United States. Contact NATEC at... or (800) 969-3228.

Loi Tran

NATEC International, Inc.

+1 800-969-3228

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Cal/OSHA Hazard Communication Training: What California Employers and Workers Need to Know

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Cal/OSHA Hazard Communication Citations Start With One Unlabeled Bottle; NATEC Moves Training Online News Provided By NATEC International, Inc. October 23, 2026, 22:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Environment, Waste Management



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