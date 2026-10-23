Exotool Connects Claude To Patented Engine For Deterministic Application Generation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New MCP integration enables natural-language application development while a deterministic engine generates the software, APIs, and database structures.

- Hubert DelanyDOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Exotool, LLC today announced the release of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) connector for Claude, Anthropic's AI assistant. The integration enables users to create, modify, and deploy complete software applications by describing what they want in natural language, without having to write application source code.Unlike AI coding systems that rely primarily on language models to generate source code directly, Exotool employs a fundamentally different architecture: AI designs the application, while Exotool's patented, deterministic software-generation engine constructs it.Through the new MCP connector, Claude creates and modifies a structured application diagram within Exotool. This diagram defines the application's user interface, data structures, processing logic, and behavior. Exotool then automatically transforms the diagram into executable software, determining which operations belong on the client or server, generating the APIs connecting them, and producing the necessary application code and database structures.The result is an approach to AI-assisted software development that separates the probabilistic nature of artificial intelligence from the deterministic process of software construction.Patented Technology Automates Application Construction from Natural LanguageAt the core of Exotool is technology protected by U.S. Patent No. 12,461,721,“System and Methods for Automated API Determination, Generation, and Integration.”The technology automatically determines which application operations execute on the client or server, determines the interfaces required between application components and generate the APIs and supporting code needed to integrate them. The engine can generate applications from diagrams created and modified through AI-assisted interaction, or created manually in Exotool's visual development environment.Users inspect and modify application diagrams rather than having to read source code in order to understand what was built.“AI is very good at interpreting what people want, but code is a poor way of specifying applications or communicating with humans.” said Hubert Delany, founder of Exotool and inventor of the patented technology.“With Exotool, Claude designs the application, and our engine builds it. The diagram remains the authoritative specification, so users can inspect, modify, and regenerate their software without depending on AI to rewrite the application each time.”Building Applications Through ClaudeUsing the MCP connector, users can ask Claude to create an application, such as a customer-management system with searchable records, contact information, and communication histories.Claude constructs the corresponding Exotool application diagram, and Exotool generates the working application, including its interface, processing logic, APIs, and database structures.Users can request subsequent changes through Claude or edit the diagram directly in Exotool's visual development environment.Generated applications can be previewed on desktop and mobile devices. Users retain access to the generated source code and can deploy applications to compatible hosting environments.Implications for AI-Assisted Software DevelopmentThe MCP integration demonstrates a broader application of Exotool's technology: using AI to produce structured application specifications that a deterministic engine converts into executable software.This architecture differs from approaches in which language models generate and repeatedly modify application source code directly. By separating AI-assisted design from software generation, Exotool provides a repeatable, inspectable process for application construction.The approach also creates opportunities beyond individual application development, including integration with AI development platforms, low-code environments, and enterprise software automation systems.AvailabilityThe Exotool MCP connector is available through the Claude connector directory. Users can create a free Exotool account and begin building applications using natural-language instructions.About ExotoolExotool, LLC develops patented software-generation technology that converts structured application diagrams into executable client/server applications. Its engine automates API determination, generation, and integration, reducing the need for manually written application code.Exotool supports both visual application development and AI-assisted application creation through natural-language interfaces.The technology is protected by U.S. Patent No. 12,461,721.

Karla Evers

Exotool, LLC.

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Exotool Connects Claude to Patented Engine for Deterministic Application Generation News Provided By Exotool, LLC. October 23, 2026, 22:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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