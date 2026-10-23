“Am I Being Replaced?” Michael King's“IRREPLACEABLE” Confronts The Human Tension Behind AI

Michael King, CEO, Teams

Michael King's new film confronts the fear of being replaced by AI and asks what makes us irreplaceable. Video out now; music arrives November 6.

- Michael KingOMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“Am I being replaced?” That question sits at the center of“IRREPLACEABLE,” a new cinematic film from executive coach, keynote speaker, and recording artist Michael King, released today on YouTube. Combining original music and spoken word, the project explores the personal stakes of technological change: what happens to our sense of identity when something else can do work we once believed made us essential?The film approaches replacement as more than a question about tasks or job titles. It examines the fear of becoming less needed, less relevant, or less valued. Its central conviction is that a person's worth extends beyond the work they produce, even when that work changes.For business leaders, the project raises a practical tension: organizations ask people to adopt new tools, delegate responsibilities, and embrace change, while often recognizing them primarily for their output or indispensability. King invites leaders to consider whether those expectations make change feel like an opportunity or a threat to belonging. The leadership challenge is to address the question“Am I being replaced?” directly, with clarity about what is changing and respect for the people affected.From Fear of Replacement to a Leadership ConversationKing's perspective distinguishes personal dignity from performance accountability. Roles can change, skills need development, and commitments still need to be met. Leaders can address those demands while recognizing the person beyond the role.“IRREPLACEABLE” brings that conversation into a creative format designed to engage people beyond a conventional leadership presentation. Its spoken-word section expresses the project's central conviction:“There has never been another human being with your exact combination of experience, imagination, failures, victories, and dreams. There has never been another you. And there never will be.”“IRREPLACEABLE” holds two realities together: tasks and roles can be replaced, and human worth cannot be reduced to those tasks and roles. It invites audiences to face the uncertainty of change while reconsidering what makes each person distinct. For leaders, that means pairing an honest conversation about the future of work with a deeper understanding of the people doing it.Video Available Now; Music Release November 6The“IRREPLACEABLE” video is available now on YouTube following its October 23, 2026 release. The music, including the“IRREPLACEABLE” single, will be released November 6, 2026.For video access, release updates, and information about Michael King's executive coaching and speaking, visit .About Michael KingMichael King is an executive coach, keynote speaker, recording artist, and founder of TEAMS. He helps executives and leadership teams align identity, vision, and execution. His work combines leadership coaching with cinematic storytelling, original music, and live performance.Media and Speaking InquiriesMichael KingWebsite:

Michael King

Teams, LLC

Irreplaceable | A Cinematic Leadership Film Asking: Can AI Replace You?

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“Am I Being Replaced?” Michael King's“IRREPLACEABLE” Confronts the Human Tension Behind AI News Provided By Teams October 23, 2026, 22:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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