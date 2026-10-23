ORO VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Brenda O'Brien Team of Long Realty Company, Realtorsin Oro Valley, AZ, has listed 5579 N. Park Ridge Place, a custom Santa Fe-style estate offered at $1,875,000. Set on 3.54 acres, the 6,882-square-foot home pairs traditional Pueblo architecture with sweeping mountain views and spaces designed for entertaining.The single-story residence offers five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Handcrafted wood entry doors open to interiors with Saltillo tile, a chef's kitchen, a family room with fireplace and an elegant formal dining room. A dedicated media room features theater-style seating and a 96-inch television. The primary suite includes a fireplace, two walk-in closets, a dressing room and mountain views.Outside, professionally designed grounds frame a heated pool and spa with waterfall features, expansive patios, an artificial-turf putting green and two fireplaces. The hilltop setting offers privacy, panoramic views and a striking backdrop for Tucson sunsets.The property combines acreage, authentic Southwestern design and resort-style outdoor living in Tucson's Park Ridge enclave. Its floor plan offers room for large gatherings as well as comfortable everyday living.For property details or a private showing, contact the listing agent in Oro Valley, AZ Brenda O'Brien Team at 520-906-2897 or visit BrendaOBrienTeam. View the property brochure at Park Ridge Brochure

Brenda OBrien

Brenda O'Brien Team

+1 520-906-2897

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Brenda O'Brien Team Lists Private Hilltop Estate in Tucson's Park Ridge Enclave News Provided By Brenda O'Brien Team October 23, 2026, 22:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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