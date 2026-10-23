Congress MP Imran Masood Detained Amid Jamia Millia Student Protest

Imran Masood Denies Controversial Slogans at Jamia Millia

Congress MP Imran Masood on Friday said that no slogans calling for a“free Kashmir” were raised at student protests on the Jamia Millia Islamia campus. Masood visited Jamia Millia Islamia to meet protesting students. He was subsequently detained by the Delhi Police. "No slogans calling for a“free Kashmir” were raised there, not a single one. I stood up in front of everyone and strongly condemned such slogans, stating that Kashmir is an integral part of India," Masood told ANI.

However, he said that those putting up posters at the campus related to Jammu and Kashmir "were trying to undermine the movement and had nothing to do with the student protests". "The police should take strict action against those responsible for putting up such posters. Kashmir is an integral part of India and will always remain so," he said.

“Even a child here would not say otherwise. I strongly condemn those trying to weaken this movement by putting up such posters. The students' concerns are legitimate. Why don't you restore the student union? They are the future of this country. Why is there an attempt to crush the future of this nation?” he said earlier before getting detained.

University Response to Campus Unrest

Earlier, Jamia Millia Islamia constituted a seven-member high-level committee to engage with protesting students, examine their demands and take steps to restore normalcy on campus, following a hunger strike and protests over students' demands.

The decision was taken after a meeting of senior university functionaries, including Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mazhar Asif, Registrar Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, Controller of Examinations Prof. Ahteshamul Haque, deans of faculties, the Dean of Students' Welfare, the Dean of Academic Affairs, the Chief Proctor and hostel provosts, among others, on October 18.

The committee has been constituted amid protests and a hunger strike by students demanding action on their grievances. The panel will engage with the protesting students, examine their demands and recommend necessary steps to restore normalcy on campus, the university said. (ANI)

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