India Home Appliances Market To Reach USD 71.85 Billion By 2031, As Smart, Energy-Efficient And Online Appliance Demand Rises, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"India Home Appliances Market Size and Share | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the India home appliances market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad, India, October 23, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence: the India home appliances market size is expected to increase from USD 54.60 billion in 2026 to USD 71.85 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period, according to Mordor Intelligence. Rising disposable income, urbanization, nuclear households, expanding online retail, and growing preference for energy-efficient appliances are supporting market growth. Local manufacturing initiatives and wider availability of financing options are also encouraging consumers to upgrade refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and other household appliances.

The India Home Appliances Market is being supported by changing household structures and consumer preferences across urban and emerging markets. Smaller households increasingly prefer appliances that save time, space, and energy, while younger consumers are showing greater interest in connected products and convenient shopping experiences. At the same time, expanding retail networks and digital commerce are improving access to appliances beyond major metropolitan areas.

The India Home Appliances Industry is also seeing greater emphasis on domestic production and supply-chain development. Government initiatives supporting local manufacturing are encouraging manufacturers and suppliers to expand production capabilities in India. This is creating opportunities across major appliances, small appliances, components, and related distribution networks.

India Home Appliances Market Growth Drivers

Rising disposable income supports premium appliance demand

Increasing household income is encouraging consumers to spend more on home appliances that offer greater convenience, better performance, and improved energy efficiency. Demand is also expanding beyond major metropolitan areas as consumers in tier-two cities increasingly purchase refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and other household products. Premium products with advanced features are gaining attention as buyers become more willing to consider long-term value rather than focusing only on the initial purchase price. Financing options and flexible payment schemes are also helping households bring forward appliance purchases.

Urbanization and nuclear families increase appliance adoption

Rapid urbanization and the growing number of nuclear households are supporting demand for home appliances across India. Smaller households and changing lifestyles are increasing the need for products that reduce household work and make better use of limited living space. Consumers in urban areas are showing greater interest in compact, multifunctional, and convenient appliances. As more people move to cities for employment and education, appliance ownership is also expanding among younger households and first-time buyers.

E-commerce and quick-commerce expand market reach

Online retail is becoming an increasingly important distribution channel for the India Home Appliances Market. Consumers can compare brands, product specifications, prices, reviews, and features before making purchasing decisions. E-commerce is also helping manufacturers reach consumers in locations where physical retail networks are less extensive. Quick-commerce platforms are creating additional opportunities, particularly for smaller home appliances that can be delivered quickly. The growing combination of online browsing, doorstep delivery, and offline product experience is supporting an omnichannel approach across the market.

Energy-efficient appliances gain consumer preference

Energy efficiency is becoming an important factor in appliance purchasing decisions as households pay greater attention to electricity consumption and operating costs. Inverter-based and energy-efficient appliances are gaining interest across categories such as air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines. Consumers increasingly consider the long-term savings offered by efficient products when comparing different models. Manufacturers are responding by expanding energy-efficient product ranges and incorporating features that help reduce electricity and water consumption.

Access This Report in Japanese:

India Home Appliances Market segmentation

The market is segmented by product, distribution channel, and geography. The product landscape covers both major and small home appliances, reflecting the broad range of household equipment purchased by Indian consumers.

Key product segments include:

Major home appliances such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dishwashers, ovens, and air conditioners.

Small home appliances such as coffee makers, food processors, electric kettles, juicers, blenders, air fryers, vacuum cleaners, rice cookers, toasters, and countertop ovens.

Distribution through multi-brand stores, exclusive brand outlets, online channels, and other distribution formats.

Geographic coverage across North India, South India, West India, and East India.

Refrigerators remain an important category within the India Home Appliances Market Share, supported by replacement demand and increasing preference for inverter and frost-free models. Air conditioners are gaining momentum as consumers seek improved cooling performance and energy efficiency. Washing machines are also seeing a gradual shift toward fully automatic and front-load formats as households prioritize convenience and water efficiency.

Small appliances are creating additional opportunities as consumers adopt products that simplify food preparation and household tasks. Air fryers, food processors, blenders, vacuum cleaners, and other countertop products are benefiting from changing lifestyles and growing interest in convenient home routines.

Multi-brand stores continue to play an important role because consumers often prefer to compare larger appliances physically before purchasing. However, online channels are expanding their role by providing broader product selection, competitive pricing, doorstep delivery, and convenient product comparison.

Explore Our Full Library of Home and Property Improvement Research Reports:

India Home Appliances Market Share and competitive landscape

The competitive environment includes established multinational companies, Indian manufacturers, and emerging digital-first brands. Companies compete through product range, pricing, distribution reach, energy efficiency, after-sales service, and brand reputation.

Major companies covered in the market, include LG Electronics, Samsung India Electronics, Whirlpool of India, Godrej Appliances, IFB Industries, Haier Appliances India, Voltas, Panasonic India, BSH Home Appliances, Havells India, Crompton Greaves Consumer, Bajaj Electricals, TTK Prestige, Butterfly Gandhimathi, Kent RO Systems, Preethi Kitchen Appliances, Pigeon, Usha International, WonderChef, and Dyson India.

Established brands benefit from broad distribution networks and service infrastructure, while domestic and emerging companies are finding opportunities through localized products, competitive pricing, direct-to-consumer models, and digital marketing. Product differentiation is increasingly linked to energy efficiency, connected features, convenience, and long-term operating costs.

After-sales service remains an important competitive factor, particularly for large appliances that require installation and maintenance. Manufacturers with strong service coverage can build greater consumer confidence while supporting repeat purchases and replacement demand.

India Home Appliances Market Growth

The India Home Appliances Market Trends point toward continued demand for smart, energy-efficient, compact, and convenient household products. Increasing urbanization, changing household structures, rising purchasing power, and broader digital commerce are expected to support appliance adoption across established and emerging consumer markets.

Manufacturing localization is likely to remain an important area of focus as companies seek stronger domestic supply chains and greater availability of locally produced components. This can create opportunities across compressors, motors, control systems, and other appliance components while supporting broader manufacturing activity.

The market is also expected to benefit from wider adoption of connected appliances. Smart functionality, app-based controls, energy monitoring, and automated features are becoming increasingly relevant to consumers seeking greater convenience and control over household equipment.

Overall, the India Home Appliances Industry is positioned for steady expansion as manufacturers broaden their portfolios, retailers strengthen omnichannel distribution, and consumers increasingly prioritize convenience, energy efficiency, and product reliability. Mordor Intelligence expects the combination of improving household purchasing power, manufacturing investment, digital commerce, and changing consumer preferences to continue creating opportunities across India's home appliances landscape.

For more insights on this market, please visit the Mordor Intelligence page:

Explore more Related Reports from Mordor Intelligence

Saudi Arabia Home Appliances Market Size: The Saudi Arabia home appliances market is projected to grow from USD 3.51 billion in 2025 to USD 3.72 billion in 2026 and reach USD 4.99 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.01% during 2026–2031. This growth is supported by Vision 2030's economic diversification efforts, which are driving residential construction, smart-city development, and infrastructure investment across the Kingdom.

United States Small Home Appliances Market Size: The United States small home appliances market is expected to grow from USD 27.42 billion in 2025 to USD 28.44 billion in 2026 and reach USD 34.14 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.72% during 2026–2031. The market is seeing steady growth as energy-efficiency requirements, connected appliances, and tariff-related cost pressures increasingly influence product development, pricing, and manufacturers' strategies.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 150+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Synapse, Data Center Intelligence, and Robotics Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

...