Army Transfers Injured In Karak Shooting To Al Hussein Medical City

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 24 (Petra)-- Acting on Royal directives, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Majdi Mohammad Al-Harasis, on Friday instructed the Director General of the Royal Medical Services to transfer those injured in the shooting incident in Karak Governorate to Al Hussein Medical City.

The Director General of the Medical Services said Prince Ali bin Al Hussein Military Hospital received 26 injured people, eight of whom were transferred to Al Hussein Medical City by a Royal Jordanian Air Force helicopter, while three others were transferred to a private hospital.

He added that eight injured people remain hospitalized, while two others have been discharged after receiving the necessary medical treatment.

The Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) remains committed to supporting citizens and mobilizing all available medical resources to respond efficiently and professionally, reflecting its continued readiness to fulfill its humanitarian and national duties.

//Petra// MF