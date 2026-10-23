General Staff: Ukraine To Implement Ceasefire In Oleshky Area Starting October 27

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

“To carry out a humanitarian operation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, Ukraine is implementing a ceasefire in a designated area starting at 3:00 a.m. on October 27, Kyiv time,” the statement reads.

Ukraine confirms local ceasefire to enable evacuation from

As noted by the General Staff, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are doing everything possible to assist the residents of Oleshky and will make every effort to ensure the safety and rescue of our fellow citizens.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump stated that she had secured a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, which applies only to the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region. It is noted that the parties agreed to temporarily suspend all military operations in Oleshky to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and prepare for the evacuation of civilians via an agreed-upon safe corridor.