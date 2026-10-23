Poltava Region Receives Over 130 Generators From Germany

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Vitalii Diakivnych, Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

“The Poltava region has received important support from our German partners – six high-capacity generator units and 132 generators. Some of them had previously been delivered to local communities, healthcare, education and social support facilities,” Diakivnych said.

According to him, the new equipment will help ensure the uninterrupted operation of hospitals, kindergartens, schools and municipal utilities, as well as maintain heating and water supplies during power outages.

The Head of the Regional Military Administration thanked the German partners for their support.

Netherlands to provide Ukraine with EUR 26.5M for reconstruction

As reported by Ukrinform, more than 160 generators from international partners were delivered to the Kyiv region from the Energy Ministry's hub warehouses.