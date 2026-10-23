Clearwater Properties Broker Hannah Bruha Named A Star On The Rise By Montana Real Producers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Anaconda-based broker featured in the magazine's November 2026 issue after closing $12 million in sales last year, with roughly 80 percent of her business coming from repeat clients and referrals

ANACONDA, Mont., Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hannah Bruha, a broker with Clearwater Properties, is featured as a "Star on the Rise" in the November 2026 issue of Montana Real Producers, a magazine that profiles the state's top-producing real estate agents. The profile follows Bruha from Division I athlete to a growing name in Southwest Montana real estate.

Licensed since December 2017, Bruha closed $12 million in sales last year. Roughly 80 percent of her business now comes from repeat clients and referrals, a figure she counts among the best compliments a client can give.

Born in Colorado and raised in Maryland, Bruha played Division I lacrosse at the University of Oregon before transferring to the University of Montana. She got her start in Livingston, assisting broker Trecie Wheat-Hughes while Wheat-Hughes and business partner Jackie Wickens were filming HGTV's Mountain Mamas. While raising two young children, she continued to build her business. Bruha credits joining Clearwater, and the mentorship of founder and supervising broker Kevin Wetherell, as the turning point in her career.

The article describes an athlete's mindset that never left. "Competition is engrained in my blood," Bruha told the magazine. She pairs that drive with a relationship-first approach, treating lenders, contractors and title professionals as collaborators and focusing on the lifestyle clients hope to build in Southwest Montana, not just the property.

Bruha serves on the Advocacy Committee of the Rocky Mountain Association of REALTORS®. Clearwater Properties donates 1 percent of every sale to a nonprofit in the community where the transaction takes place. She recently spoke at Clearwater's bootcamp for incoming agents and hopes to keep mentoring the next generation of REALTORS®.

"Being recognized by Montana Real Producers is an honor, but the real reward is the people. My clients trust me with one of the biggest decisions of their lives, and many of them come back or send their friends and family. That's what keeps me going."

"Hannah competes like the athlete she is, but she wins by making everyone around her better: her clients, her colleagues, her peers, and her industry partners. That combination is rare, and it's what we look for in every Clearwater agent. Agents like Hannah are why Clearwater has lasted more than three decades. She closes the deal, earns the referral, and then turns around and teaches our newest agents how to do the same," said Shaun Michael Lewis, CEO of Clearwater Properties.

Bruha lives in Anaconda with her husband, Cole, their children, Hadley and Bo, and two dogs. The family skis, camps, wake surfs, hikes and fishes across Southwest Montana, and Bruha is training for her first HYROX doubles competition in Phoenix next February.

The full feature, written by Jess Wellar with photos by Bess Bird Photography, appears on pages 44–48 of the November 2026 issue: Montana Real Producers, November 2026.

About Clearwater Properties

Founded in 1993, Clearwater Properties is an award-winning real estate brokerage specializing in recreational, residential, and ranch properties across Montana, Idaho, Washington, Wyoming, North Dakota, Costa Rica, and Belize. With over 30 office/agent locations, Clearwater Properties has been recognized as one of "America's Best Brokerages" by The Land Report and is the #1 Sports Afield Trophy Properties® brokerage worldwide in both sales volume and number of transactions. As stewards of the areas they serve, the 100+ agents of Clearwater Properties give back a portion of all real estate proceeds to the communities in which they were earned.

Media contact

Tatum Hoehn, COO, Clearwater Properties 406-677-7039 ·...

High-resolution photos of Hannah Bruha and interviews are available on request.

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