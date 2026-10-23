Senior Market Advisors And Agent Review Launch National Insurance Agent Verification Initiative At Protectors Las Vegas

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AmeriLife affiliate has tapped licensed agents from every state to verify credentials across life insurance, health insurance, and retirement solutions.

- Josh Borders, CEO of Senior Market AdvisorsBELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Senior Market Advisors (SMA), an AmeriLife company and Agent Review today announced a nationwide insurance agent verification initiative backed by SMA's senior leadership. SMA leaders will join Agent Review at the Protectors Life and Annuity Conference, November 9 through 11 in Las Vegas, to launch the program. SMA has tapped agents from every state to establish the initiative's national foundation, with a broader goal of making verification services available to all agents in its network.The initiative addresses a growing challenge for consumers: confirming that the professional they contact is who they claim to be. Cloned voices, deepfake videos, and fabricated websites can make impersonation more convincing. Independent verification gives consumers another resource for checking an agent's identity and professional credentials before sharing personal information or discussing insurance products.“Our senior leadership is behind this initiative, and we have tapped agents from every state to help get it started,” said Josh Borders, CEO of Senior Market Advisors.“Our goal is to provide verification services to all our agents. Consumers deserve access to qualified professionals and a practical way to confirm who they are speaking with. We believe agencies should take an active role in making that possible across all lines of business, which for Senior Market Advisors is life, health (Medicare and ACA), and retirement solutions.”Participating insurance agents and brokers will be introduced to the Agent Review Verified Agent program, which combines AI video identity verification, monthly third-party monitoring, and a professional profile displaying credentials, verification status, and authentic client reviews. For consumers seeking a life insurance agent or help with health insurance, these profiles bring information about a professional's identity, credentials, and client experiences into one place. For an independent agent or an independent insurance agency, they provide a practical way to make professional information accessible to prospective clients.“Anyone can put a photograph, a biography, and a list of credentials on a website,” said Jonas C. Roeser, CEO and Co-Founder of Agent Review.“SMA's leadership is establishing a concrete standard that wasn't available prior to AI entering the market: give consumers a professional record they can check. By engaging agents across every state, SMA is building a national foundation for that commitment.”How Agent Verification WorksVideo identity verification helps establish that an agent is who they claim to be. Agent Review's video verification services include Veriff and YuBi. Depending on the service used, verification processes can include identity document review, face matching, and liveness detection. Professional monitoring is conducted separately. Depending on available records and program scope, monthly checks can include licensing status, insurance carrier appointments, continuing education, and regulatory information. Each participating agent's profile identifies the applicable services and verification status, helping consumers understand what has been checked.Helping Agents Stand Out in Search and AI DiscoveryAs consumers turn to AI to find local insurance professionals, verified identity, documented credentials and authentic client reviews can provide credibility signals that help distinguish one agent from another. SMA's initiative aims to help agents build a foundation for their professional presence that consumers and AI tools can evaluate, supporting local discovery and future lead generation.SMA's partnership with Agent Review builds on AmeriLife's strong, established compliance foundation by connecting a national agency network with an independent verification platform. The partnership aims to expand professional transparency across a network serving more than one million lives under management. Protectors will serve as the launch point, with participation and activation continuing beyond the conference. SMA's outreach to agents in every state will support expansion throughout its network.“Our agents work hard to earn the confidence of the families they serve,” added Borders.“We want to support that work with tools that make their identity and credentials easier to verify. This initiative starts with our leadership and will extend to the more than 25,000 agents we support across the country.”“Insurance depends on trust,” Roeser said.“SMA is helping make that trust easier to substantiate.”About Agent ReviewAgent Review is an insurance focused consumer education, professional discovery, reputation and verification platform. Its Verified Agent program combines AI video identity verification, monthly third-party monitoring and professional profiles with client reviews. Verification reflects the checks performed and available information at the time of review. It does not rank agents' qualifications or guarantee future conduct.About Senior Market AdvisorsSenior Market Advisors (SMA), an AmeriLife company, and insurance FMO, providing insurance agencies growth and business services across life insurance, health insurance, including Medicare and ACA, and retirement solutions. SMA is headquartered in Nashville, TN, with additional offices in Tampa, FL; St. Louis, MO; Tucson, AZ; Albuquerque, NM; Roswell, NM; Little Rock, AR; Meridian, MS; Salt Lake City, UT; New York City, NY; and Long Island, NY.

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Senior Market Advisors and Agent Review Launch National Insurance Agent Verification Initiative at Protectors Las Vegas News Provided By Agent Review October 23, 2026, 22:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry, Technology



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