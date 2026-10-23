LUNR Aerospace Corporation Obtains Receipt For Final Prospectus Accessible On SEDAR+

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(the“” or“”) is pleased to announce that it has obtained a receipt for its final long form prospectus dated October 22, 2026 (the“”) from the Ontario Securities Commission qualifying the distribution of 7,925,925 common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the“”) issuable upon the automatic conversion of previously issued subscription receipts of the Corporation. Hampton Securities Limited (“”) acted as financial advisor to the Corporation and signed the Prospectus pursuant to a prospectus agreement with the Corporation.

The Common Shares have been conditionally approved for listing (the“ Listing”) on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the“ CSE”). The Listing will be subject to the Corporation fulfilling all of the listing requirements of the CSE. Subject to the satisfaction of such requirements, the Corporation expects the Common Shares to commence trading on the CSE on or about October 27, 2026 under the symbol“FLY”.

Access to the Prospectus and any amendment thereto is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a prospectus and any amendment. Delivery of the Prospectus and any amendment will be satisfied in accordance with the“access equals delivery” provisions of applicable securities legislation. The Prospectus is accessible on SEDAR+ () under the Corporation's issuer profile.

An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from the Corporation by telephone at +1 (888) 530-8533, or by email at ..., by providing the Corporation with an email address or address, as applicable. The Prospectus contains important, detailed information about the Corporation and the Common Shares. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus before making an investment decision.

About LUNR Aerospace Corporation

LUNR is a Canadian aerospace company developing orbital launch systems and infrastructure to establish sovereign Canadian access to space and serve the growing global launch market. The Corporation aims to address constraints in global launch capacity by providing domestic and international customers with orbital launch services. Leveraging Canada's geography to access polar and sun-synchronous orbits, LUNR's planned launch vehicles are being designed with an emphasis on scalable architecture, reusability, and cost-efficient operations.

ON BEHALF OF LUNR AEROSPACE CORPORATION,

Jeanue Chung

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Jeanue Chung

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1 (888) 530-8533

Email:...

The CSE and its Market Regulator (as such term is defined in the policies of the CSE) have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing of commencement of trading of the Common Shares on the CSE and the Corporation's future planned launch vehicles, launch services, goals, plans, and objectives. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”, or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved”.

Forward-looking information includes statements that are not historical facts but that reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future results or events. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Corporation, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the Corporation's ability to satisfy the listing requirements of the CSE and the timing thereof; the future business plans of the Corporation; risks that the Corporation will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Corporation's strategy or expectations will materialize as anticipated or at all.

Although the Corporation believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.